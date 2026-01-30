SFW Runway Marks 10-Year Anniversary At New York Fashion Week With Three-Part Global Showcase

MENAFN - GetNews)SFW Runway, a New York-based fashion platform founded and produced by Naomi Alabi, is marking its 10-year anniversary during New York Fashion Week with a milestone runway event on February 12 at Drama Times Square. The anniversary showcase reflects a decade of growth for SFW Runway, which has become known for championing inclusivity, innovation, and cultural storytelling within the global fashion ecosystem.







Designers from around the world take the stage at SFW Runway's 10-Year Anniversary showcase during New York Fashion Week in New York City.

SFW Runway has evolved from a streetwear-rooted platform into a powerhouse supporting designers from Africa, Latin America, Canada, and the global diaspora. Over the past ten years, it has consistently showcased underrepresented voices, promoted size diversity, and created a space for designers whose work reflects lived experience, cultural heritage, and contemporary identity.

This year's anniversary presentation embraces this evolution with a three-part runway experience that celebrates both past achievements and future pathways in the fashion industry. Designers from around the world will present collections that explore cultural perspectives and identity, offering a layered view of how fashion continues to intersect with social and creative movements worldwide.

The opening presentation introduces visionary designers and emerging technologies shaping the future of fashion. This immersive segment brings together creatives pushing the boundaries of material innovation, offering audiences an early look at what the future holds for fashion's most forward-thinking creators.

The afternoon showcase centers on international designers united by a shared commitment to conscious design. This segment highlights how fashion communities approach responsibility, from ethical sourcing and production practices to the preservation of traditional craftsmanship. It examines how heritage can be honored while addressing environmental and social responsibility.

The evening finale celebrates culture-forward fashion at the intersection of style, music, and identity. SFW Runway returns to its roots, reflecting how streetwear and cultural expression remain foundational to modern fashion narratives. It honors the communities and tastemakers who have shaped the platform's foundation over the past decade.

This year's anniversary event is supported by Empower Your Influence, a leading public relations platform with a focused initiative aimed at strengthening cross-border exposure for Canadian designers and creatives entering the US fashion market. The partnership is part of SFW Runway's ongoing mission to expand international access, visibility, and opportunity for international designers on a global stage.

As SFW Runway enters its second decade, the company remains committed to fostering inclusive representation, amplifying diverse voices, and creating meaningful opportunities for designers whose work reflects the evolving global fashion landscape.

For more information on event highlights, designer features, and upcoming announcements, please visit: .

About SFW Runway

SFW Runway is a fashion platform known for championing inclusivity, cultural storytelling, and emerging design talent. Since its founding, SFW Runway has provided a global stage for designers from underrepresented communities, bridging streetwear, couture, and avant-garde fashion within New York Fashion Week.

Social Media Handles: @‌sfwrunway