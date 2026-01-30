Thirukumaran Sivasubramaniam On The Local Impact Of Career Barriers In Toronto

MENAFN - GetNews)



Thirukumaran Sivasubramaniam, Toronto, OntarioToronto-based leader Thirukumaran Sivasubramaniam highlights how limited access to guidance affects newcomers and youth across the city.

Thirukumaran Sivasubramaniam, Co-Founder and COO of Fintex Inc., is speaking out about how a broader workforce challenge-limited access to guidance, networks, and early opportunities-continues to affect individuals across Toronto. While the issue is national in scope, Sivasubramaniam says its impact is deeply local.

“In Toronto, talent is everywhere,” he says.“Opportunity is not.”

Toronto is one of the most diverse cities in the world. Nearly half of its residents were born outside of Canada, and thousands of young people enter the workforce here each year. Yet many struggle to find a stable footing. Newcomers in the Greater Toronto Area are more likely to be underemployed than Canadian-born workers. Youth unemployment in the region consistently exceeds the overall average. At the same time, studies show that most jobs are filled through referrals or networks, rather than through online applications.

“Most people don't fail because they lack talent,” Sivasubramaniam says.“They struggle because they don't have guidance at the right moment.”

He has seen this pattern repeatedly through years of mentoring newcomers and young people in Toronto. Many arrive with skills and motivation but little understanding of local hiring norms.

“That first opportunity changes everything,” he says.“It opens doors.”

Toronto's size can make the problem worse. With so many applicants competing for the same roles, those without strong networks often get overlooked. Community agencies and programs exist, but awareness and access vary widely by neighbourhood.

“Anyone can have an idea,” Sivasubramaniam says.“The hard part is building the system around it.”

He believes careers work the same way. Without structure, support, and repetition, progress stalls. This is why he emphasizes local, practical action over large-scale solutions.

“You don't need to be an expert,” he says.“You just need to care and be consistent.”

Local Action List: 10 Things You Can Do This Week

If you live or work in Toronto and want to help close this gap, here are ten simple steps you can take right now:

Review a résumé for a newcomer or student

Share a job posting within your local network

Make one introduction between people you trust

Volunteer an hour with a youth or newcomer group

Attend a free local career or networking event

Offer mock interview practice to someone starting out

Share your own career story, including setbacks

Recommend a local workshop, library, or community hub

Encourage someone to apply even if they feel unsure

Check in with a recent graduate or newcomer you know

“Leadership is showing up the same way every day,” Sivasubramaniam says.“People need to know what to expect.”

How to Find Trustworthy Local Resources

Toronto offers many legitimate supports, but knowing where to look matters. Start with:



Public libraries offering free job search programs

Community centres with employment and newcomer services

Established nonprofit organizations with local offices

City-run or provincially funded employment programs Referrals from educators, social workers, or community leaders

Look for programs that are transparent, free or low-cost, and focused on practical skills like résumé building, interviews, and workplace readiness.

“Panic doesn't fix problems,” Sivasubramaniam says.“Planning does.”

A Local Call to Action

Choose one local step today. Do it this week. Then encourage someone else in your neighbourhood or network to do the same.

“Opportunity grows when people share what they know,” Sivasubramaniam says.“That's how momentum builds.”

About Thirukumaran Sivasubramaniam

Thirukumaran Sivasubramaniam is the Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Fintex Inc., based in Toronto. He is an operations-focused business leader known for turning ideas into practical systems that support sustainable growth. His career has been shaped by a strong belief in education, consistency, and execution. Beyond his professional role, he is actively involved in mentoring newcomers and young people, volunteering with youth leadership initiatives, and organizing community-based efforts to support individuals and families facing hardship.