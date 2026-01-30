Jonathan Cronin And Larry Kite Advocate For Action-Driven Real Estate Investing

MENAFN - GetNews)



REI Accelerator ReviewsREI Accelerator Founders Urge Investors to Move Faster With Systems, Support, and Purpose

Columbus, GA - January 30, 2026 - Real estate entrepreneurs Jonathan Cronin and Larry Kite, co-founders of REI Accelerator, are raising awareness around a growing issue in real estate investing: too many aspiring investors get stuck in learning mode and never take action.

Through their work at REI Accelerator, Cronin and Kite are advocating for a more execution-focused, system-backed approach to building wealth through multifamily and apartment investing-one that replaces years of trial and error with accountability, support, and momentum.

“Most people don't fail because they lack information,” said Jonathan Cronin.“They fail because they're trying to do everything alone. We built REI Accelerator to change that.”

According to the National Association of Realtors, nearly 87% of new real estate investors never complete their first deal, often due to lack of guidance, access to opportunities, and confidence. Cronin and Kite believe this gap can be closed by pairing education with real-world execution.

“You can watch videos all day,” said Larry Kite.“But until you have a system and someone holding you accountable, it's just theory. Action is what changes lives.”

Moving From Knowledge to Deals

Founded in 2022, REI Accelerator was designed to help investors shorten the learning curve by providing 1-on-1 coaching, off-market deal sourcing, capital-raising systems, and trained virtual assistants. The goal is simple: help investors get their first deal done-and then help them scale.

Clients report entering multifamily deals faster than expected, often in markets they previously thought were out of reach.“The biggest shift is realizing you don't have to wait ten years to start,” Cronin noted.“You just need the right structure around you.”

Faith, Legacy, and Long-Term Thinking

Beyond financial outcomes, Cronin and Kite are also advocating for a values-driven approach to business. REI Accelerator operates as a faith-based company, with a strong emphasis on legacy, stewardship, and generational impact.

“For us, this isn't just about cash flow,” Kite said.“It's about helping families change the direction of their future-financially and personally.”

That mindset resonates at a time when many investors are rethinking what success looks like. A recent survey by Deloitte found that 70% of entrepreneurs now prioritize purpose and impact alongside profit, a shift REI Accelerator embraces fully.

Call to Action: What Investors Can Do Now

Cronin and Kite encourage investors at any stage to take a few practical steps on their own:



Stop waiting for perfect conditions. Progress comes from action, not certainty.

Build systems before scaling. Consistent deal flow requires structure, not hustle alone.

Seek accountability. Whether through a coach, partner, or community, don't invest in isolation. Define your“why.” Clear purpose fuels long-term discipline and better decisions.

“Help one investor get one deal,” Cronin said.“Everything else grows from that first win.”

As REI Accelerator continues to expand its services and reach, its core message remains unchanged: real estate investing doesn't have to be slow, lonely, or overwhelming. With the right support, it can move faster-and with meaning.

About Jonathan Cronin and Larry Kite

Jonathan Cronin and Larry Kite are the co-founders of REI Accelerator, an online real estate investing platform based in Columbus, Georgia. Together, they help investors scale through multifamily and apartment deals using action-based coaching, done-for-you services, and faith-centered leadership principles.