Avohee Avoher Unveils“Averne” From 12V Out Now Worldwide

Some tracks drift past you.“Averne” doesn't. It pulls you in.

The newest release from Avohee Avoher,“Averne” arrives from the 12V project with a sense of purpose and momentum that's impossible to ignore. Now streaming worldwide, the track blends cinematic scope, classical influence, and modern electronic precision into a piece that feels both controlled and explosive.

“Averne” moves like a slow burn with a payoff. Tension is carefully built, textures evolve with intention, and every shift feels deliberate. At it's core, "Averne" is driven by a solitary piano, stripped, intentional, and expressive - carrying the entire emotional arc without distraction.

The accompanying music video deepens that experience, translating the song's energy into a stark, immersive visual narrative that mirrors its pulse and restraint.

Official Music Video –“Averne”

With 12V, Avohee Avoher continues to refine a sound that lives between worlds - part concert hall, part future-facing sound design.“Averne” stands as a defining moment on the release: focused, atmospheric, and built to linger long after the final note.

“Averne” from 12V is available now on all major streaming platforms worldwide.

Avohee Avoher Modern energy. Classical soul.

