FSB Agents Preparing Terrorist Attacks Against Military Personnel Detained In Odesa

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the SSU reported this.

It has been established that the perpetrators were acting on behalf of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation.

The attacks were to be carried out using remotely activated homemade bombs. The enemy sought not only to eliminate Ukraine's defenders but also to spread panic among civilians.

The perpetrators targeted SSU special forces and Armed Forces personnel involved in combat operations on the southern front.

The suspects spent a long time tracking the addresses of Ukrainian defenders and the locations where their cars were parked. They then received coordinates from the FSB for a hideout, from which they took two homemade explosive devices. The perpetrators planned to plant both bombs near the entrance to the apartment of two Defense Forces servicemen. Later, they were to take new explosive devices from the hideouts to blow up the cars of other targets.

The SSU acted preemptively and detained enemy agents as they were moving with explosive devices to the homes of Ukrainian military personnel.

The perpetrators were a 36-year-old draft dodger and two of his accomplices, a deserter and a representative of a public organization for the protection of public order.

At the place of detention, homemade explosive devices and smartphones were seized from the suspects, which they used to coordinate their actions with a Russian special services agent.

The detainees were charged under Article 111, Part 2, of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The suspects are being held in custody without the right to bail. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Photos: SSU