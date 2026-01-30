403
US Urges Iran Not To Jeopardize Int'l Maritime Traffic During Naval Drills
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 30 (KUNA) -- The US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Friday urged the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to conduct the planned naval exercise in a manner that is safe, professional manner.
Yesterday, the IRGC announced that they would start the two-day live-fire exercise in the Strait of Hormuz this Sunday.
In response, the CENTCOM stressed the need of avoiding any unnecessary risk to freedom of navigation for international maritime traffic.
"The Strait of Hormuz is an international sea passage and an essential trade corridor that supports regional economic prosperity," a CENTCOM statement reminded.
"On any given day, roughly 100 of the world's merchant vessels transit the narrow strait.
"The US forces acknowledge Iran's right to operate professionally in international airspace and waters.
"Any unsafe and unprofessional behavior near US forces, regional partners or commercial vessels increases risks of collision, escalation, and destabilization," it stressed.
CENTCOM will ensure the safety of US personnel, ships, and aircraft operating in the Middle East.
"We will not tolerate unsafe IRGC actions including overflight of U.S. military vessels engaged in flight operations, low-altitude or armed overflight of US military assets when intentions are unclear, highspeed boat approaches on a collision course with US military vessels, or weapons trained at US forces.
"The US military has the most highly trained and lethal force in the world and will continue to operate with the highest levels of professionalism and adhere to international norms. Iran's IRGC must do the same," it added. (end)
