Sofi Hits Record Q4 Earnings As Crypto, Stablecoin Push Expands

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) SoFi Technologies posted a landmark quarter as it recalibrated its crypto strategy and continued to scale its consumer financial ecosystem. The fintech lender reported revenue of $1.0 billion for the fourth quarter, a new record, while adjusting net revenue rose 37% year over year to $1.0 billion and GAAP net income came in at $173.5 million. The company also highlighted a strong EBITDA expansion, with adjusted EBITDA up 60% to $317.6 million. These earnings framed a broader narrative: SoFi is reviving its crypto products after a 2023 pause, and it is pursuing a multi-sided growth plan that blends crypto features with traditional financial services.

The company disclosed that total fee-based revenue reached a quarterly high of $443 million, and total members climbed to 13.7 million-a jump of about 35% year over year. SoFi added roughly 1.6 million new financial products during the quarter, lifting the total financial services product count to 17.5 million. A notable data point from the crypto segment is the 63,441 crypto-related products logged in the window from December 22 to December 31, a figure tied to the launch in late December and not representative of a full quarter's activity.

The quarter's results come on the heels of SoFi's strategic reentry into the cryptocurrency space following a drawdown in November 2023. The firm relaunched crypto trading in June of the prior year and subsequently expanded its blockchain-enabled remittance capabilities to more than 30 countries. In December, SoFi also rolled out SoFiUSD, a US dollar–backed stablecoin issued by SoFi Bank. Taken together, these moves underscore a broader push by fintechs and banks to weave digital assets and stablecoins into mainstream consumer banking products.

Earlier coverage notes that SoFi's crypto program paused in late 2023 before the June relaunch, a step that aligned with a broader industry pattern of banks reassessing crypto offerings amid regulatory and market headwinds. The company's renewed focus on crypto trading, remittance rails powered by blockchain technology, and the December debut of a bank-backed stablecoin illustrate how SoFi is positioning itself as a hybrid fintech that can bridge traditional consumer banking with digital asset services. The public indicators of momentum-an expanding product suite, a growing member base, and a clear crypto retail footprint-signal that SoFi is testing a model where crypto is not a standalone feature but a component of everyday financial activity.

As the quarter closed, industry observers noted a wave of bank-level interest in digital assets. In May, major US lenders reportedly discussed a joint crypto-stablecoin initiative involving big names like JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo. Meanwhile, JPMorgan Chase indicated a path toward offering crypto trading for clients, while conceding that direct custody would not be immediate. These shifts reflect a broader recalibration among traditional financial institutions toward crypto services as a potential growth driver and customer retention tool.

In a separate development, UBS began exploring plans to offer crypto trading to its wealth management clients, initially focusing on select private-banking customers in Switzerland with potential expansion into Asia-Pacific and the United States at a later stage. The conversations around crypto trading at major banks were echoed by public comments from Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, who highlighted a shift in sentiment among bank executives he met at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland. Armstrong noted that many bank leaders were“actually very pro crypto” and viewing digital assets as a strategic opportunity, although some remain hesitant about full-scale adoption.



Key takeaways

Market context: The quarter's crypto push aligns with a broader tilt among traditional financial institutions toward crypto services, from trading to stablecoins and cross-border payments, as banks seek new customer engagement channels in a rapidly evolving regulatory and macro environment.

Why it matters

The SoFi earnings narrative reinforces a broader industry shift where fintechs and traditional banks increasingly integrate crypto into everyday financial services. The combination of record revenue, expanding membership, and a deliberate reentry into crypto products signals that consumer demand for digital assets remains robust enough to support a diversified strategy rather than a single-asset bet. By reintroducing crypto trading, expanding remittance features, and launching a dollar-backed stablecoin, SoFi is testing a triad of onramps-trading, payments, and stable value-that could shape the competitive dynamics of retail finance in the coming years.

From a market-structure perspective, the move reflects a normalization of crypto within mainstream platforms. The presence of stablecoins issued by traditional banks, alongside growing interest in crypto trading by major financial institutions, hints at a shift in risk appetite, liquidity provisioning, and product design. Yet, it also raises questions about custody arrangements, regulatory clarity, and the balance between consumer protection and innovation. The quarterly signals-record revenue, renewed crypto activity, and a stablecoin rollout-will be watched by investors and policymakers as they gauge the trajectory of crypto-enabled financial services in a regulated, consumer-focused environment.



SoFi's 2026 quarterly results for metrics on crypto product usage, customer retention, and the ongoing adoption of SoFiUSD and remittance services.

Usage volumes and regulatory clarity around SoFiUSD and other bank-backed stablecoins as the year progresses.

Announcements or filings from JPMorgan, UBS, or other banks regarding crypto trading offerings, custody solutions, or new stablecoin initiatives. Any updates on cross-border remittance workflows powered by blockchain and their impact on user engagement and transaction costs.



The fourth quarter capped a pivotal chapter for SoFi, which has been methodically expanding its crypto footprint after a strategic pause in late 2023. The company's headline numbers demonstrate that it can deliver on core fintech metrics-revenue, member growth, and product breadth-while simultaneously integrating crypto offerings into its consumer experience. The reported 63,441 crypto products logged in the Dec. 22–31 window, although not a full-quarter representation, signals early traction for a crypto-enabled product stack that includes trading, custody, and on-ramp features.

SoFi's crypto recovery is not happening in isolation. It mirrors a broader industry trend where banks and fintechs are recalibrating their crypto strategies, moving from caution to cautious optimism. The discussions among US banks about a joint stablecoin project, the explicit plans by JPMorgan to offer crypto trading, and UBS's exploration of crypto trading for affluent clients collectively show an industry-wide reassessment of how digital assets fit into mainstream banking. These moves come against a backdrop of regulatory developments and evolving consumer expectations, where a stable and well-integrated crypto offering can differentiate financial service providers in a crowded market.

For SoFi, the path forward involves balancing growth with risk management. The company's ability to convert crypto interest into durable revenue will hinge on customer acquisition costs, security, and the seamless integration of crypto into its broader product ecosystem. The December SoFiUSD launch, issued by SoFi Bank, represents a tangible step toward a regulated on-ramp for retail users, potentially boosting crypto literacy and engagement. Yet the continued evolution of crypto policy and the safety measures surrounding custody and settlement will be crucial as SoFi scales these services beyond the early phase, and as more banks weigh the costs and benefits of expanded digital-asset offerings.

The market context remains supportive but nuanced. Liquidity in the crypto space has rebounded at times, and investor risk appetite has shown resilience in response to macro stabilization and regulatory clarity in certain jurisdictions. The ongoing dialogue between fintechs, banks, and regulators will shape the feasibility and pace of broader adoption. SoFi's quarter underscores a practical reality: crypto-enabled financial services can be integrated into a consumer-focused platform without compromising earnings quality, provided the product design is disciplined and the governance framework is robust.

