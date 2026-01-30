Ero Copper To Release Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Operating And Financial Results On March 5, 2026
|Date:
|Friday, March 6, 2026
|Time:
|11:30am Eastern Time (8:30am Pacific Time)
| Dial In:
|Canada/USA Toll Free: 1-833-752-3380, International: +1-647-846-2821
|Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the call or pre-register using this link to bypass the live operator queue
|Webcast:
|To access the webcast, click here
| Replay:
|Canada/USA Toll Free: 1-855-669-9658, International: +1-412-317-0088
|For country-specific dial-in numbers, click here
| Replay Passcode:
| 2120737
ABOUT ERO
Ero is a Brazil-focused, growth-oriented mining company with a diversified portfolio of copper and gold assets. Headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., the Company operates two copper mines – the Caraíba Operations in Bahia State and the Tucumã Operation in Pará State – as well as the Xavantina Operations, a producing gold mine in Mato Grosso State. In addition to its operating assets, Ero is advancing the Furnas Copper-Gold Project, located in the mineral-rich Carajás Province in Pará State, through a definitive earn-in agreement with Vale Base Metals to acquire a 60% interest in the project.
Ero's operating philosophy is grounded in a commitment to safety, operational excellence, and the responsible production of minerals essential for a better tomorrow. The Company's shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“ERO.” Additional information, including technical reports on the Company's operations and projects, is available on the Company's website (), SEDAR+ (), and on EDGAR ().
FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT
Farooq Hamed, VP, Investor Relations
...
