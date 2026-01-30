From Manual To Modern: Milton Hydro's Digital Scheduling Overhaul Delivers Measurable Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MILTON, Ontario, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milton Hydro Distribution Inc. (Milton Hydro) has reimagined and modernized utility scheduling from the ground up, turning a legacy process into an intelligent, modern, data‐driven engine. Digitizing the process has vastly improved how work is coordinated, resources are deployed, and teams collaborate across the organization. The transformation supports Milton Hydro's growing service demands in a fast-expanding community of more than 44,000 customers while ensuring frontline teams have the tools and support they need to work safely and efficiently.

The operations-led initiative replaced manual, disconnected processes with a dynamic, predictive, centralized digital platform that automates routine tasks, increases visibility, further improves our customer service in the field, and supports real-time coordination. The result is measurable cost savings, reduced errors and duplications, improved resource utilization, and clearer operational insight for both departmental teams and senior leadership.

“The system's automation capabilities are already delivering measurable results, with thousands of workflow automations reducing manual effort and generating significant time savings each month,” shared Troy Hare, President and CEO of Milton Hydro.“Perfectly illustrating one of our key corporate values to“Innovate to Elevate”, these efficiencies translate directly into cost savings and allow skilled staff to focus on higher-value work that benefits customers and the community.”

Beyond operational improvements, the modernization has helped break down silos and strengthen interdepartmental support for frontline teams and customers, creating a more connected and responsive organization. Importantly, the initiative was designed and implemented with scalability in mind, expanding seamlessly to provide value across engineering, stores, administration, and leadership functions.

Milton Hydro staff from left, Hassan Syed, VP Distribution Services, Dave Belluz, Operations Manager, Adam Charlebois, Project Coordinator, & Session Host Mike Wittemund, VP Lines & Operations with Alectra

Milton Hydro's innovative approach to utility scheduling recently drew industry attention when Adam Charlebois, Project Coordinator, and Dave Belluz, Manager of Operations, co-presented the transformation at the 2026 EDIST Conference in Toronto. Their session highlighted how digitization can deliver measurable efficiencies, break down organizational silos, and strengthen support for the crews who keep the lights on every day.

This initiative represents more than a technology upgrade, it marks a paradigm shift in how Milton Hydro plans work, shares information, and supports its people. By investing in smarter systems and stronger collaboration, Milton Hydro continues to build a more efficient, transparent, and resilient utility for the future.

About Milton Hydro:

Milton Hydro is a local distribution company responsible for distributing electricity to more than 44,000 business and residential customers within the Town of Milton and our surrounding service area. Milton Hydro is a wholly owned subsidiary of Milton Hydro Holdings Inc., owned by the Town of Milton.

Milton Hydro has been providing safe, reliable, and affordable electricity service for nearly a century and is enabling the 'electrification of everything' to keep its customers powered for generations to come.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: For media inquiries, please contact: Sara Penny Manager, Communications Milton Hydro Distribution Inc. 200 Chisholm Drive Milton, Ontario, L9T 3G9 Mobile: (289) 971-1087 Email:...

MENAFN30012026004107003653ID1110675136