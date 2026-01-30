Park Dental Partners Announces Dates For Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Dental Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: PARK), a leading dental resource organization, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025 after market close on Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results the next day on Thursday, February 26, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central Time).

A live webcast of the call will be accessible by registering using the links below or through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at . A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for a limited time following the call.

How to Participate:



Date: February 26, 2026

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central Time)

Webcast: Link to Webcast Registration Conference Call: Link to Conference Call Registration

About Park Dental Partners, Inc.

Park Dental Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PARK), and its subsidiaries, is a dental resource organization that has put patients first since establishment of its general dentistry group in 1972. The Company provides comprehensive business support services, including clinical team members, administrative personnel, facilities, and equipment, to its affiliated general and multi-specialty dental practices. The Company currently employs over 200 dentists across 88 practice locations in 3 states. The Company's clinical support team consists of over 900 hygienists, dental assistants, and patient care coordinators that support affiliated dentists in operating their practices. Park Dental Partners is based in Roseville, Minnesota. For more information, please visit .

