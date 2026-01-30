Uttarakhand CM Dhami Gifts Rice To Ex-CM Rawat In Goodwill Gesture

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday paid a courtesy visit to former Chief Minister of the state and senior leader Harish Rawat at his residence in Defence Colony, Dehradun. On this occasion, the Chief Minister enquired about Rawat's well-being and wished him good health and a long life. As a gesture of warmth and goodwill, the Chief Minister presented rice cultivated in his own field to Harish Rawat. He stated that the gift symbolises Uttarakhand's agricultural traditions, the hard work of farmers, and respect for local produce.

Harish Rawat expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for this affectionate gesture and thoughtful gift. He said that the Chief Minister's gesture is a fine example of mutual respect, harmony, and courtesy in political traditions.

CM Dhami Promotes Adventure Tourism at Tehri Acro Festival

Earlier today, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the grand closing ceremony of the Tehri Acro Festival and National SIV Championship 2026 as the chief guest. The Chief Minister highlighted the state's rapid progress in becoming a premier destination for adventure tourism and sports. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Dhami, Uttarakhand has emerged as a new hub for adventure sports. Adventure tourism has received fresh momentum, with the government playing a significant role in giving Tehri a distinct national identity. The Chief Minister's visionary initiatives to connect youth with sports are now yielding positive results," read an official statement from the CM's office

Dhami Hails PRAGATI Portal and Central Government Projects

CM Dhami also hailed PRAGATI Portal and the ongoing Central Government Projects in the state, saying, "The PRAGATI platform was launched by PM Modi in 2015 under the Digital India initiative to analyse various government projects. This portal reviews and monitors all the important programmes organised by the Government of India."

"The portal also addresses the grievances of the people. The projects have seen tremendous growth after the launch of this portal... Various projects launched after 2014 by the Prime Minister in Uttarakhand are turning into ground reality. Ten projects have been completed so far, and thirty-two others are underway," he added.

Review of State Schemes for Employment

On Thursday, Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed various schemes related to agriculture, animal husbandry, tourism, and industry at the Secretariat, directing officials to focus on connecting people with employment and self-employment opportunities through government initiatives. He emphasised that complete information on these schemes should be provided to the public through the "Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar" campaign so that as many people as possible can benefit. (ANI)

