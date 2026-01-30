TTD Ghee Scam: TDP Alleges 'Unforgivable Sin' By YCP Leadership

TDP leader and Swachh Andhra Corporation Chairman Kommareddy Pattabhi Ram cited the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report on the alleged Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) ghee adulteration scam, alleging large-scale irregularities and holding the YSR Congress Party (YCP) leadership responsible.

Addressing the media, Pattabhi Ram said the SIT report had exposed what he termed as a serious and "unforgivable" crime, questioning the role of senior YCP leaders in the alleged scam. "This clearly shows the shamelessness of YCP leaders, including Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. After committing such a heinous crime, such an unforgivable sin, they still have the audacity to come before the media and speak in this manner," he said.

TDP Alleges 'Unforgivable Sin' by YCP Leadership

Pattabhi Ram further alleged that the SIT report clearly pointed to wrongdoing at the highest levels of the previous YCP government. "Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, you and your group, including your leader Jagan Reddy, have committed an unforgivable sin. That is exactly what the SIT report states today," he added.

SIT Report Exposes Scale of Scam

Referring to the findings of the SIT, Pattabhi Ram claimed, "The SIT report has clearly stated that around 60 lakh tons of adulterated ghee were supplied to TTD between 2019 and 2024, worth approximately Rs 235 crore." He alleged that the adulterated ghee was supplied after the tender conditions were changed. "It was done by changing the tender conditions. Special resolutions were passed in February 2020 by the then TTD Chairman, YV Subba Reddy. The tender conditions were altered to favour certain dairies, including Bhole Baba," he said.

Key Official's Appointment, Promotions Questioned

Questioning the appointments during the YCP regime, Pattabhi Ram said, "Today, the key person in the entire TTD ghee adulteration scam is Chinna Appanna. Who appointed him? Was it not done on the advice of the then Chief Minister's Office, through the Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister, under GO No. 2234 issued in October 2019?"

He further alleged, "It is clearly stated that the Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister recommended the appointment of Chinna Appanna. Why did the Chief Minister's Office recommend such a person? Why was he appointed as Special Officer in AP Bhavan?"

Pattabhi Ram also pointed to subsequent promotions. "Then again, in 2022, he was promoted. GO No. 2076 was issued, appointing him as Special Secretary to the Government of Andhra Pradesh in AP Bhavan. He was rewarded because he was efficiently routing money drawn from these dairies," he alleged.

Accusing the previous government of shielding those involved, Pattabhi Ram said, "People like Chinna Appanna were rewarded because they were allegedly helping in the looting of TTD funds."

Concluding, he asserted, "Those involved in this heinous crime will be punished. Everyone who played a role in this unforgivable act must be punished severely. That is what crores of Hindus across the globe are demanding and expecting." (ANI)

