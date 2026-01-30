Dibrugarh To Be Assam's 2Nd Capital ₹1,715 Cr Projects Launched

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal joined Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah, and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, to lay the foundation stones of multiple infrastructure projects in Dibrugarh, a decisive move towards transforming Dibrugarh into becoming the second capital of Assam. The inauguration of 5 projects is projected to be completed with a total cost of ₹1,715 crore.

Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for several landmark initiatives, which included the construction of a new Assam Legislative Assembly building and MLA residential complex, development of a world-class multi-purpose sports complex, establishment of a wildlife health and research institute, and large-scale rejuvenation of ponds and wetlands across the Dibrugarh region. The initiatives are aimed at furthering the good governance under PM Narendra Modi in decentralising administrative functions, strengthening governance infrastructure and accelerating regional development in upper Assam.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, "Today is a historic day for Dibrugarh. As Honourable Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stones for multiple projects, the projects reflected the transformative development agenda pursued under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the development of Dibrugarh, upper Assam and the whole of Northeast. Over the past decade, Assam has witnessed unprecedented transformation under the visionary leadership of PM Modi, where people's aspirations have been translated into outcomes through good governance."

Foundation Laid for Key Projects

Sarbananda Sonowal said infrastructure projects such as the new Legislative Assembly complex, MLA residences, international-standard sports facilities, wildlife research institutions and wetland rejuvenation initiatives would provide new momentum to Dibrugarh while reinforcing Assam's overall growth trajectory.

To strengthen administrative capacity, Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone of the new Assam Legislative Assembly building at Dibrugarh. The project, estimated at ₹284 crore, is expected to play a pivotal role in operationalising the city as Assam's second capital.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Assam Wetlands Restoration and Rejuvenation Project under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund at Khanikar Parade Ground. The programme marked a significant step in strengthening Assam's long-term flood mitigation and climate resilience framework. The project, implemented with an investment of ₹692 crore, focused on the restoration and rejuvenation of 125 wetlands spread across nine districts of Assam. The initiative also addressed long-standing challenges such as waterlogging, siltation and environmental degradation.

As part of efforts to promote sports development, Shah inaugurated the first phase of the multi-purpose Sports Complex at Khanikar, Dibrugarh. He also laid the foundation stone for the expansion of the main stadium's seating capacity from 5,000 to 35,000, aimed at enabling the city to host major national and international sporting events.

'A New Era of Peace and Development'

Dibrugarh's emergence as Assam's second capital and the celebration of the rich heritage of the Mising community together symbolised the growing confidence of the Northeast under the Modi government. Sonowal said Dibrugarh had taken a major step forward in establishing itself as the state's second capital. "Following the declaration of Dibrugarh as Assam's second capital, the state government acted with urgency to build essential infrastructure and modern facilities, which made the successful execution of today's programme possible."

The Union Minister and Former Chief Minister of Assam said that Assam has experienced sustained peace and stability under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and guidance from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, enabling rapid development across sectors. "Lasting peace has laid the foundation for economic growth and infrastructure expansion in the state. Under PM Modi ji's dynamic leadership and focus on the region, Assam has emerged as one of the fastest-growing economies in the country, supported by focused attention from the central government", said Sonowal.

Sarbananda Sonowal lambasted Congress Governments of the past as the dark reminders of prolonged neglect, corruption and governance failures, which robbed invaluable opportunities and potential for growth of Assam.

The Union Minister Sonowal expressed gratitude to the Home Minister for his continued guidance and support toward Assam's development. He also acknowledged the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma for driving development initiatives with speed and coordination.

Sonowal highlighted that since 2014, under PM Narendra Modi, the last decade had witnessed a decisive shift, with Assam and the northeastern states moving forward confidently as part of India's national development journey. The initiatives aligned with the government's Amrit Kaal vision, which emphasises inclusive development, infrastructure creation and national self-reliance.

Development, Disaster Mitigation and Cultural Preservation

Sonowal said the NDA's double-engine government continued to work toward industrial development, employment generation and equitable growth for all communities. Sonowal called upon people across the Barak & Brahmaputra valleys, hills and plains to remain united in advancing Assam's development goals. Sonowal reaffirmed his commitment to support initiatives that promote peace, infrastructure development, cultural empowerment and long-term prosperity in Assam and the Northeast.

Assam witnessed an unprecedented phase of development and cultural resurgence, marked by major infrastructure initiatives and renewed emphasis on indigenous identity under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sonowal said the twin programmes, the launch of the Assam Wetlands Restoration and Rejuvenation Project in Dibrugarh and the closing ceremony of the 10th Mising Youth Festival at Dhemaji, demonstrated the government's integrated approach toward development, disaster mitigation and cultural preservation.

Sonowal said Assam's wetlands had historically played a crucial role in moderating floods, sustaining biodiversity and supporting livelihoods, but decades of encroachment, unplanned development and sedimentation had weakened their natural capacity. The restoration effort, he said, strengthened ecological balance, groundwater recharge and sustainable flood management systems. This initiative will save about 7.5 lakh people from floods, irrigate approximately 77,000 hectares of land, reduce the intensity of floods, and increase the groundwater level due to enhanced water-holding capacity. He said that irrigation will be provided from these 15 large ponds, which will help Assam's farmers produce crops three times a year, boost animal husbandry, and also promote the dairy industry. These will also be used for water sports and will become centres of attraction for tourists.

The Home Minister also attended the closing ceremony of the 10th Mising Youth Festival at Kareng Chapori in Dhemaji. The festival was organised by the Government of Assam as a major cultural platform celebrating the unity, culture and identity of the Mising community. The Union Minister of State for External Affairs & Textiles, Pabitra Margherita also attended the ceremony in Dibrugarh.

Sonowal said the festival reflected the government's commitment to preserving indigenous traditions while empowering youth and strengthening community participation. He said the event highlighted the living heritage of one of Assam's most vibrant indigenous communities and served as a platform for cultural expression and social cohesion. The closing ceremony was held in the presence of Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, Lakhimpur Member of Parliament (MP), Pradan Baruah and Paramananda Chayangia, Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Mising Autonomous Council.

Sonowal added that the government remained committed to building a strong, self-reliant and culturally confident Assam aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)