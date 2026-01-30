AISA Equity March At DU Protests SC Stay On UGC Social Justice Norms

All India Students' Association organised an Equity March at the Arts Faculty, University of Delhi, to register a vehement protest against the Supreme Court's recent stay on University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations. These regulations were intended to institutionalise social justice and ensure accountability within higher education institutions. The march saw a significant turnout from students across multiple DU colleges, signalling widespread discontent regarding the perceived dilution of equity-oriented reforms in Indian universities, according to the release.

Call for Legally Binding Framework

While AISA acknowledged the spirit of the UGC regulations, particularly the intent to safeguard marginalised students, the organisation asserted that the Supreme Court's intervention highlights the inherent fragility of current protections. AISA maintained that existing guidelines are inadequate in scope and enforceability, serving as mere recommendations that can be suspended at any moment, as stated in the release.

AISA DU Joint Secretary, Comrade Anosruto, highlighted the systemic nature of the issue, "Universities are not neutral spaces, they reproduce caste hierarchies every day through exclusion and administrative violence. Without taking from the Rohith Act, campuses will continue to function as graveyards of social justice masked by 'progressive' rhetoric."

Addressing the gathering, Comrade Abhishek emphasised the need for legislative permanence over administrative guidelines, "The Supreme Court's stay exposes how fragile the protections for marginalised students really are. Equity can't survive on guidelines that can be suspended overnight; it requires a strong and effective law, one that holds casteist institutions and administrators accountable."

Struggle for Equity to Continue

AISA has reiterated its long-standing demand for a potent, expansive, and legally binding framework. The organisation has called for student unity across all campuses to intensify pressure for decisive legislative action. AISA has affirmed that the struggle for equity, dignity, and social justice will continue both on the streets and within academic institutions until institutionalised discrimination is decisively dismantled. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)