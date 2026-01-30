Employee Threatened With Pay Cut For Scrolling Reddit During Overtime: 'Ask For More Work'
The situation took a tense turn around 8:00 pm. While scrolling through Reddit notifications, the employee was unexpectedly confronted by their manager, who had stayed late. Describing the moment as a "horror movie jump scare," the worker said the manager appeared at their desk and asked why they were not working.Also Read | Is AI eating up jobs in UK? New report paints bleak picture
When the employee confirmed that all tasks were completed, the manager reportedly replied,“Then ask for more work.”
The incident escalated further when the manager reported the situation to senior leadership. The higher-ups were instructed to patrol the office and monitor staff activity. The manager allegedly singled out the 21-year-old as an example of poor conduct, warning that overtime pay could be cut for those found“idle.”Also Read | 'Jobs, jobs, jobs' the AI mantra in Davos as fears take back seat
Despite feeling targeted, the employee noted that several colleagues were also using their phones at the same time but had not been caught.
The episode quickly became a source of "office entertainment," with coworkers laughing as the newcomer was lectured like a student in a classroom.
Online commenters shared a range of opinions. Some highlighted that in their companies, strict 6 pm cutoffs, regardless of workload, enhance efficiency. Others were more direct, claiming that "overtime" is merely a euphemism for unpaid labour, with one user stating,“If you're not getting paid extra, it's not overtime.”Also Read | Can H-1B visa holders switch jobs? Key rules explained
Several contributors suggested that the employee should establish boundaries, advising him to politely decline work requests outside office hours. This approach would follow the manager's previous behaviour, embodying a "what's good for the goose is good for the gander" attitude.
