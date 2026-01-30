Employee Threatened With Pay Cut For Scrolling Reddit During Overtime: 'Ask For More Work'

MENAFN - Live Mint) A 21-year-old corporate employee has triggered an online discussion after being caught using a mobile phone during overtime, despite having completed all assigned tasks. The worker, who humourously referred to themselves as a "corporate majdoor" (labourer), explained that they had finished their workload an hour before the usual log-off time. With their manager assumed to have left by 6:00 pm, the employee chose to remain at the office for overtime pay.

The situation took a tense turn around 8:00 pm. While scrolling through Reddit notifications, the employee was unexpectedly confronted by their manager, who had stayed late. Describing the moment as a "horror movie jump scare," the worker said the manager appeared at their desk and asked why they were not working.

When the employee confirmed that all tasks were completed, the manager reportedly replied,“Then ask for more work.”

The incident escalated further when the manager reported the situation to senior leadership. The higher-ups were instructed to patrol the office and monitor staff activity. The manager allegedly singled out the 21-year-old as an example of poor conduct, warning that overtime pay could be cut for those found“idle.”

Despite feeling targeted, the employee noted that several colleagues were also using their phones at the same time but had not been caught.

'Office entertainment'

The episode quickly became a source of "office entertainment," with coworkers laughing as the newcomer was lectured like a student in a classroom.

Online commenters shared a range of opinions. Some highlighted that in their companies, strict 6 pm cutoffs, regardless of workload, enhance efficiency. Others were more direct, claiming that "overtime" is merely a euphemism for unpaid labour, with one user stating,“If you're not getting paid extra, it's not overtime.”

Several contributors suggested that the employee should establish boundaries, advising him to politely decline work requests outside office hours. This approach would follow the manager's previous behaviour, embodying a "what's good for the goose is good for the gander" attitude.