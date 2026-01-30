PM Modi Speaks To Venezuela's Acting President Rodriguez: 'Agreed To Deepen Our Bilateral Partnership'
"Spoke with Acting President of Venezuela, Ms. Delcy Rodríguez," the prime minister said in a post on X.
"We agreed to further deepen and expand our bilateral partnership in all areas, with a shared vision of taking India-Venezuela relations to new heights in the years ahead," Modi added.
Rodriguez took over as the interim president of Venezuela on January 5, two days after US forces seized her predecessor, Maduro, to face trial in New York.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment