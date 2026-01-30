Kevin Warsh 'Certainly Wants To Cut Rates', Says Trump After Nominating Him For Fed Chair

MENAFN - Live Mint) President Donald Trump on Friday said that his nominee for the next Federal Reserve chairman, Kevin Warsh, is eager to lower interest rates, a key goal the US leader has long advocated.

“He certainly wants to cut rates. I've been watching him for a long time,” Trump stated at the White House.

However, he added that he did not want to question Warsh on whether he would commit to doing so.

(This is a developing story. More to come)