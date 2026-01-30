Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Protests Against Trump Policies Spread Across US

Protests Against Trump Policies Spread Across US


2026-01-30 03:18:35
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Washington- Protesters across the US are calling for“no work, no school, no shopping” as part of a nationwide strike to oppose the Trump administration's immigration crackdown in Minneapolis.

The demonstrations are taking place amid widespread outrage over the killing of Alex Pretti, an intensive care nurse, who was shot multiple times after he used his cellphone to record Border Patrol officers conducting an immigration enforcement operation.


ADVERTISEMENT

The death only reignited scrutiny over the administration's tactics after the January 7 death of Renee Good, who was fatally shot behind the wheel of her vehicle by a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer.

“The people of the Twin Cities have shown the way for the whole country - to stop ICE's reign of terror, we need to SHUT IT DOWN,” some of the organisers wrote on their website.

Multiple businesses announced they would be closed during Friday's“blackout,” and some schools in Arizona and Colorado preemptively cancelled classes in anticipation of mass absences.

MENAFN30012026000215011059ID1110674936



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search