Protests Against Trump Policies Spread Across US

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Protesters across the US are calling for“no work, no school, no shopping” as part of a nationwide strike to oppose the Trump administration's immigration crackdown in Minneapolis.

The demonstrations are taking place amid widespread outrage over the killing of Alex Pretti, an intensive care nurse, who was shot multiple times after he used his cellphone to record Border Patrol officers conducting an immigration enforcement operation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The death only reignited scrutiny over the administration's tactics after the January 7 death of Renee Good, who was fatally shot behind the wheel of her vehicle by a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer.

“The people of the Twin Cities have shown the way for the whole country - to stop ICE's reign of terror, we need to SHUT IT DOWN,” some of the organisers wrote on their website.

Multiple businesses announced they would be closed during Friday's“blackout,” and some schools in Arizona and Colorado preemptively cancelled classes in anticipation of mass absences.