Srinagar Court Awards Rs 98 Lakh Compensation In 2 Accident Case

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)In two separate but significant rulings, the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal (MACT) Srinagar has awarded substantial compensation to victims of long-pending road accident cases, bringing relief to families who have endured years of legal proceedings.

After nearly a decade-long legal battle, the MACT Srinagar awarded over Rs 54 lakh in compensation to a Sopore family injured in a 2015 road accident on the Srinagar–Baramulla National Highway.

According to details, the accident occurred on December 5, 2015 near the Murgund area, when the family was travelling along the highway and met with a serious road mishap. Several family members, including three children, sustained critical injuries, while one member suffered permanent disability.

A claim petition was filed before the MACT Srinagar in 2016 on behalf of the victims. After prolonged proceedings, the tribunal held the insurance company of the offending vehicle liable for the accident.

After examining medical records, evidence and the disability certificate placed on record, the Presiding Officer of the tribunal, Fayaz Ahmad Qureshi, passed a detailed judgment directing HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company to pay a compensation of Rs 54,10,500 along with applicable interest within 30 days.

The order brought long-awaited relief to the victims, who had been pursuing the case for nearly ten years. Locals welcomed the decision, calling it a delayed but significant delivery of justice.

The victims were represented before the tribunal by Advocate Saleem Yousuf, while the insurance company was represented by Advocate Tariq Malik.

Pulwama Victim Gets Rs 44.76 Lakh Compensation

MACT Srinagar also granted compensation amounting to Rs 44.76 lakh to a Kakapora resident of Pulwama district for sustaining permanent disability in a road accident that occurred in July 2007.

The award was pronounced by presiding officer of MACT Srinagar Fayaz Ahmad Qureshi in claim petition and directed the Insurance Company to pay its share of compensation with interest.