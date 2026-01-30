Senior Lecturer in Finance, Birmingham City University

Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Usman Rana is a Senior Lecturer in Finance at Birmingham City University, where he also leads the Partnerships and Apprenticeships. He holds a PhD in Finance with a specialisation in the global precious metals markets and brings a unique blend of academic rigour and industry insight to his teaching, research, and leadership roles.

Prior to joining BCU, Dr. Rana gained invaluable insights into financial markets as a Financial Analyst at S&P Global, enriching his expertise in both academic and professional realms.

Externally, he serves as an external examiner for various finance programs and contributes his expertise to academic institutions such as Cork University Business School, University College Cork, Ireland. Dr. Rana is also a peer reviewer for leading academic journals, including the Journal of Commodity Markets and Research in International Business and Finance.

Beyond academia, Dr. Rana plays a pivotal role in economic policy formulation as Senior Policy Advisor on Fiscal Policy and Monetary Strategy at the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), Pakistan. In this capacity, he provides strategic guidance on innovative fiscal, monetary, and financial reforms aimed at inclusive and sustainable economic development.

As an expert speaker on precious metals economics, green finance, economic recovery, and sustainable development, Dr. Rana has made significant contributions at international conferences, finance summits, and various media platforms. His thought leadership regularly features across prominent media outlets, including PTV World, SAMAA TV, Channel 24HD, SACH News, Dawn, The News, The Express Tribune, Bauer Media Group, and others.

Currently, he is engaged in various research projects that focus on carbon markets, central bank digital currency volatilities, precious metals pricing and SMEs' access to finance.



–present Senior Lecturer in Finance, Birmingham City University –present Academic Lead for Partnerships & Apprenticeships, Birmingham City University

Birmingham City University, PhD Finance

2023 Domestic macroeconomic determinants of precious metals prices in developed and emerging economies: An international analysis of the long and short run,

