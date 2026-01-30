Kay Ritchie

Associate Professor in Cognitive Psychology, University of Lincoln

My research is focused on face recognition. I publish research regularly on the topics of face identification, face learning, and face perception more broadly. I am a member of the Experimental Psychology Society committee and sit on the British Psychological Society's research board.

My research interests span three areas:

1. Face recognition and identification

2. Social information conveyed in faces

3. The use of automatic face recognition technology, particularly in criminal justice

Lincoln Policy Hub

I am also the director of the Lincoln Policy Hub. The Policy Hub is primarily a policy-specific research impact unit, supporting University of Lincoln researchers to achieve impact from their research. The Policy Hub brings together the latest insights, evidence and commentary from researchers in a one-stop-shop for both academics and policy makers. We work closely with the Palace Yard think tank to support UoL colleagues working with the UK parliament.

The Policy Hub focusses on three main activities:

1. Training, workshops and support for UoL colleagues to facilitate policy-focussed research impact

2. Developing and facilitating relationships between UoL colleagues and key strategic partners locally and beyond

3. Internal funding schemes for UoL colleagues



2016–present Lecturer in Cognitive Psychology, University of Lincoln, UK

2016–2016 Endeavour Research Fellow, University of Western Australia

2015–2016 Research Fellow, University of York, UK 2012–2015 Research Fellow, University of Aberdeen, UK

Experience