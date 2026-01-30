Halle Berry Says She Won't Be Ashamed Of Her Age

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Jan 31 (IANS) Hollywood actress Halle Berry is not bending against age-shaming by society. The actress has said that she "refuses" to be ashamed of her age and feels "more valuable now than ever" as she approaches her 60th birthday.

The Hollywood actress, who will hit the milestone in August, has opened up about the difficulties facing women in Hollywood as they get older, but she's adamant she won't accept the premise that female stars are "no longer valuable" as the years go by, reports 'Female First UK'.

She told The Times newspaper, "Why do we have to be ashamed of the most natural thing that happens to all of us? I'm not having the problem, society has the problem. They want to put me in a box that says, you are now a certain age; you're no longer as valuable as you used to be. I refuse, refuse, to accept it because I know I'm more valuable now than ever. Wiser, smarter, stronger, better. It's a privilege to age but it's been so stigmatised, especially for women”.

She went on,“If they talked about men's ages too, fair game. But they don't. It stacks the cards against us. I don't know how old these male actors are because their age doesn't precede their name. With us, it always does. Soon it will be '60-year-old Halle Berry'. If I had this brain and this wisdom when I was 25, I'd be dangerous. But this comes only with time and age”.

As per 'Female First UK', the Oscar-winner also admitted she struggles to accept compliments when they are based on her looks. She told the publication, "I die a thousand deaths. It becomes a hard compliment to accept. Year after year after year. When you're striving to be more. I've worked really hard as an actor, and still to be reduced to a beautiful face it's like, hey, wait a minute. Come on'. I say, 'Thank you'. And I smile. Because you're an a**hole if you say anything else”.

It comes after Halle has found love again in her 50s. Halle has been dating Van Hunt for more than five years and the singer recently admitted his partner had turned down a marriage proposal from him.