Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Dubai To Get Road Paved With Gold

Dubai To Get Road Paved With Gold


2026-01-30 03:15:21

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

In Dubai, United Arab Emirates, a new street is set to make headlines by being literally paved with gold, Azernews reports.

According to reports, the street will be part of Dubai's new Golden District and is described as being“built using gold.” However, the developers have not provided detailed information on exactly how the precious metal will be incorporated into the street's construction, and the official opening date has not yet been announced.

The Golden District is part of Dubai's effort to rebrand and expand its famous Gold Market, also known as the Golden Quarter. Currently, the area hosts around 1,000 retailers specializing in gold and jewelry, making it one of the world's most prominent destinations for luxury shopping.

According to the Dubai Media Office, the UAE is the second-largest physical gold trading hub in the world. In 2024-2025, the country exported gold worth approximately $53.41 billion, highlighting its central role in the global gold market.

A street literally paved with gold is more than just a luxury attraction-it reflects Dubai's ambition to combine extravagance, tourism, and commerce in a single experience. Imagine walking down a street where every step glimmers in sunlight, while the surrounding area showcases the latest in high-end jewelry and luxury retail. This project could become a new iconic symbol of Dubai, rivaling landmarks like the Burj Khalifa and Palm Jumeirah.

MENAFN30012026000195011045ID1110674847



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search