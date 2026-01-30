Three Wounded As Russian Forces Strike Two Settlements In Zaporizhzhia District
"Russians struck Kushuhum and Komyshuvakha with FPV drones. The attack damaged a pharmacy building and two civilian vehicles," Fedorov said.
The wounded include a 43-year-old woman, a 27-year-old woman, and a 49-year-old man. All are receiving the necessary medical care.Read also: Zelensky orders creation of drone defense along line between Kherson and Zaporizhzhia
Late on Wednesday, January 29, Russian forces carried out multiple drone attacks on Zaporizhzhia, damaging residential buildings and one industrial enterprise.
Illustrative photo: Unsplash
