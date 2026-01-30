Index Investment Group Receives Unanimous Site Plan Approval For District Pointe Residences In West Palm Beach

MENAFN - GetNews)



West Palm Beach, FL - January 30th, 2026 - Index Investment Group has received unanimous site plan approval from the City of West Palm Beach for District Pointe Residences, a 280-unit market-rate and workforce multifamily apartment development located on a five-acre parcel just off Belvedere Road.

District Pointe Residences will be part of a thoughtfully designed, mixed-use environment that includes an office building, structured parking, and is optimized for a modern live-work-play lifestyle. The project is strategically positioned just minutes from Downtown West Palm Beach, with convenient access to major highways and the Brightline rail system and the Palm Beach International Airport.

The development will offer luxurious apartment residences at an attainable price point, providing residents with ease of access to employment centers, entertainment, and transportation hubs throughout the city.

Construction of District Pointe Residences will be led by Verdex Construction, a premier Florida-based contractor known for delivering best-in-class apartments, condominiums, and hotels. Verdex is led by industry veteran Rex Kirby.

“We appreciate the hard work of our team and the City of West Palm Beach in helping to bring District Pointe Residences to life,” said Bjarne Borg, CEO and Executive Chairman of Index Investment Group.“This development addresses the strong demand for attainable, high-quality, modern housing while offering optimal access for residents working in the city and for commuters. It reflects our continued commitment to developing top-notch apartments in areas of significant demand, combining modern architecture, thoughtful site planning, and a true live-work-play environment.”

The 280 apartment residences will feature optimized floor plans, high-end modern finishes, and accessible living options, all within close proximity to local employment centers and entertainment destinations-further supporting the continued growth of the City of West Palm Beach.

District Pointe Residences strengthens Index Investment Group's expanding portfolio of high-quality multifamily developments and underscores the ongoing demand for attainable housing solutions throughout Palm Beach County.

About Index Investment Group

Index Investment Group is a Jupiter, Florida–based real estate investment and development firm focused on high‐quality residential, mixed‐use, and multifamily projects across premier U.S. markets. The company also invests in select industrial, office, hospitality, and renewable‐energy ventures. Known for its disciplined investment strategy, design‐driven development, and strong strategic partnerships, Index delivers projects that create long‐term value and strengthen the communities it serves.

