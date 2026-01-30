Osteoarthritis Pipeline 2025: MOA And ROA Insights, Clinical Trials Status, And Key Companies Involved By Delveinsight Merck, Peptinov, LG Chem, Akan Bioscience, Biotissue,Inc., Eupraxia Pharma

MENAFN - GetNews)



(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Osteoarthritis pipeline constitutes 100+ key companies continuously working towards developing 110+ Osteoarthritis treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

“Osteoarthritis Pipeline Insight, 2025" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Osteoarthritis Market.

The Osteoarthritis Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Some of the key takeaways from the Osteoarthritis Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Osteoarthritis treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Osteoarthritis companies working in the treatment market are Merck KGaA, Peptinov, LG Chem, Akan Bioscience, BioTissue,Inc., Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc., OliPass Corporation, Bone Therapeutics, Techfields Pharma, Biosplice Therapeutics, and others, are developing therapies for the Osteoarthritis treatment



Emerging Osteoarthritis therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- M6495, PPV 06, LG00034053, StroMel, TTAX03, EP-104IAR, OLP 1002, JTA-004, X 0002, Lorecivivint, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Osteoarthritis market in the coming years.

In January 2026, 4Moving Biotech (4MB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation, disease-modifying therapies for osteoarthritis (OA), announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for 4P004. This clearance allows the Phase 2a INFLAM MOTION clinical trial to expand into the United States. The FDA approval represents a strategic milestone in 4MB's global clinical efforts across Europe, Canada, and now the U.S., strengthening the company's position as a leader in the pursuit of the first disease-modifying osteoarthritis drug (DMOAD) for patients worldwide.

In November 2025, Novo Nordisk has released new findings from the OASIS 4 Phase 3 trial, which investigated various patient populations and hypotheses, further supporting the potential of this therapy. Injectable semaglutide 2.4 mg, marketed as Wegovy®, is approved in the EU as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for weight management in adults with a BMI of ≥30 kg/m2 (obesity) or ≥27 kg/m2 (overweight) with at least one weight-related comorbidity. Wegovy® is also approved for pediatric patients aged 12 and older with an initial BMI at or above the 95th percentile and body weight over 60 kg. The label highlights clinical evidence of major adverse cardiovascular event (MACE) risk reduction, improvements in HFpEF-related symptoms and physical function, and pain relief for knee osteoarthritis.

In May 2025, Lipogems announced the successful completion of its ARISE I U.S. FDA IDE Study, with the final patient visit now concluded. This marks a significant milestone in progressing Lipogems as a treatment option for knee osteoarthritis (OA) in patients who are not eligible for or ready to undergo knee replacement. The double-blind, randomized controlled trial included 173 participants across 18 leading U.S. clinical sites. The study's primary focus is on assessing pain relief and functional improvement 12 months after injection. Results on efficacy and safety are anticipated by late 2025.

In May 2025, Genascence Corporation, a clinical-stage biotech firm focused on transforming musculoskeletal disease treatment through gene therapy, reported positive 12-month safety and biomarker findings from its Phase 1b DONATELLO trial of GNSC-001. This investigational gene therapy targets interleukin 1 (IL-1) for treating knee osteoarthritis (OA). The 12-month results confirmed the trial met its primary endpoint, showing consistent safety and tolerability across all tested doses. Additionally, the study met a key secondary endpoint, demonstrating sustained IL-1Ra expression in synovial fluid, reinforcing the six-month data previously reported.

In May 2025, Moximed, a pioneering medical device company focused on enhancing care for individuals with knee osteoarthritis (OA), announced that the first patients have been treated in its latest randomized controlled trial (RCT). The MOTION study is a prospective, multicenter trial designed to compare the effectiveness of the MISHA Knee System against non-surgical treatment options in patients with medial knee osteoarthritis.

In April 2025, Pacira BioSciences reported that its gene therapy candidate, PCRX-201 (enekinragene inzadenovec), showed long-lasting improvements in knee pain, mobility, and stiffness for up to two years in a Phase I trial. Participants received a single local injection of the therapy. The study included 72 individuals aged 30 to 80, categorized based on the severity of their knee osteoarthritis using the Kellgren-Lawrence (K/L) grading system.

In April 2025, Israel-based Enlivex Therapeutics announced the completion of enrollment for the Phase II portion of its Phase I/II trial evaluating Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy for moderate to severe knee osteoarthritis. In this phase, over 133 subjects were randomized and treated. The multi-center, randomized trial is divided into two stages, with Phase I being an open-label, dose-escalation study focused on assessing the safety and tolerability of Allocetra injections into the knee.

In March 2025, RION, a clinical-stage company specializing in regenerative medicine and exosome-based therapies, announced the enrollment of the first patient in its Phase 1b trial of Purified Exosome Product (PEP) for treating Knee Osteoarthritis (OA). This marks a significant step in RION's mission to develop cutting-edge regenerative solutions for unmet medical needs. In September 2024, Cytonics announced the completion of patient enrollment in a Phase I clinical trial for CYT-108, which is being investigated as a potential disease-modifying therapy for knee osteoarthritis (OA). CYT-108 is a recombinant variant of the alpha-2-macroglobulin blood serum protease inhibitor.

Osteoarthritis Overview

Osteoarthritis (OA) is a chronic joint disorder characterized by the gradual breakdown of cartilage, leading to pain, stiffness, swelling, and reduced mobility. It most commonly affects the knees, hips, hands, and spine. OA is influenced by age, genetics, obesity, joint injuries, and repetitive stress on joints. While it is not curable, treatments focus on symptom relief, improving joint function, and slowing disease progression through medications, physical therapy, lifestyle modifications, and, in severe cases, surgical interventions such as joint replacement. Osteoarthritis is one of the most prevalent musculoskeletal conditions worldwide, significantly impacting quality of life.

Emerging Osteoarthritis Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



M6495: Merck KGaA

PPV 06: Peptinov

LG00034053: LG Chem

StroMel: Akan Bioscience

TTAX03: BioTissue,Inc.

EP-104IAR: Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

OLP 1002: OliPass Corporation

JTA-004: Bone Therapeutics

X 0002: Techfields Pharma Lorecivivint: Biosplice Therapeutics

Some of the key companies in the Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Osteoarthritis are - MiMedx, Flexion Therapeutics, Inc., Novartis, Techfields Pharma Co. Ltd, Celltex Therapeutics Corporation, Bioventus LLC, Saol Therapeutics Inc, Rho, Inc., Grünenthal GmbH, MiMedx Group, Inc., Biosplice Therapeutics, Nature Cell Co. Ltd., Tissue Tech Inc., Centrexion Therapeutics, Novartis, Medipost, Kolon TissueGene, Inc., Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., Genascence Corporation, ReNu, Immunis, Inc., Taiwan Liposome Company, Akan Biosciences, LLC, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, and others.

Osteoarthritis Pipeline Analysis:

The Osteoarthritis pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Osteoarthritis with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Osteoarthritis Treatment.

Osteoarthritis key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Osteoarthritis Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Osteoarthritis market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Osteoarthritis Pipeline Market Drivers



Rising Prevalence: Increasing cases of osteoarthritis due to aging populations and obesity are expanding the target patient pool.

Unmet Medical Need: Current therapies mainly provide symptom relief, creating demand for disease-modifying osteoarthritis drugs (DMOADs).

Advancements in Biologics & Regenerative Medicine: Emerging therapies such as cell-based treatments, gene therapies, and biologics offer potential for improved outcomes.

Technological Innovations: Improved drug delivery systems and formulation technologies enhance efficacy and patient compliance. Growing Awareness: Increased public and physician awareness of OA management options drives market interest.

Osteoarthritis Pipeline Market Barriers



High R&D Costs: Development of novel OA therapies requires significant investment and long clinical trial durations.

Regulatory Challenges: Strict approval requirements and uncertainties in demonstrating disease-modifying effects can delay launches.

Market Competition: Numerous generic and established therapies may limit uptake of new pipeline products.

Clinical Trial Failures: High failure rates in late-stage trials for OA therapies can impact investor confidence. Reimbursement Issues: Limited insurance coverage for new or experimental therapies can restrict patient access.

Scope of Osteoarthritis Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Osteoarthritis Companies: Merck KGaA, Peptinov, LG Chem, Akan Bioscience, BioTissue,Inc., Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc., OliPass Corporation, Bone Therapeutics, Techfields Pharma, Biosplice Therapeutics M6495, PPV 06, LG00034053, StroMel, TTAX03, EP-104IAR, OLP 1002, JTA-004, X 0002, Lorecivivint, and others

Key Osteoarthritis Therapies: M6495, PPV 06, LG00034053, StroMel, TTAX03, EP-104IAR, OLP 1002, JTA-004, X 0002, Lorecivivint, and others

Osteoarthritis Therapeutic Assessment: Osteoarthritis current marketed and Osteoarthritis emerging therapies Osteoarthritis Market Dynamics: Osteoarthritis market drivers and Osteoarthritis market barriers

