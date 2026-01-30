Triple Negative Breast Cancer Pipeline 2025: Therapies Under Investigation, Clinical Trials Milestones, And FDA Approvals By Delveinsight Modernatx, Inc., Oncotherapy Science, Phoenix Molecular

MENAFN - GetNews)



As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Triple Negative Breast Cancer pipeline constitutes 165+ key companies continuously working towards developing 170+ Triple Negative Breast Cancer treatment therapies.

"Triple Negative Breast Cancer Pipeline Insight, 2025" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Market.

The Triple Negative Breast Cancer Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase.

Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Triple Negative Breast Cancer treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Triple Negative Breast Cancer companies working in the treatment market are Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical, Akeso Biopharma, ProLynx, ModernaTX, Inc., OncoTherapy Science, Phoenix Molecular Designs, Abbisko Therapeutics, BioLite, Inc., Zenith Epigenetics, HiberCell, Inc., Infinity Pharmaceuticals, G1 Therapeutics, Inc, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, and others, are developing therapies for the Triple Negative Breast Cancer treatment



Emerging Triple Negative Breast Cancer therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- SKB264, AK117, PLX038, mRNA-2752, OTS167PO, PMD-026, X4P-001, BLEX 404, ZEN003694 +Talazoparib, mprime PGG, IPI-549, Trilaciclib, Camrelizumab, HLX10, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Triple Negative Breast Cancer market in the coming years.

In January 2026, CytoDyn (OTCQB: CYDY) announced that an anonymous donor has provided funding to support an Expanded Access Program (EAP) allowing patients with triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) to receive leronlimab. The company has partnered with WEP Clinical as the CRO and plans to open the program for patient referrals in March 2026, pending FDA approval of a revised protocol. The EAP is designed for patients who have exhausted approved therapies and do not qualify for ongoing clinical trials. The program may also offer insights into PD-L1 induction after leronlimab and potential combination strategies with immune checkpoint inhibitors. Additional details for physicians and patients will be shared on the company's website as the program progresses.

In September 2025, ProteinQure, a Toronto-based biotech specializing in computational peptide drug discovery, announced the first patient has been dosed in its Phase I clinical trial of PQ203, a novel peptide therapeutic for advanced metastatic solid tumors. This marks the company's first internally developed AI-designed peptide therapy to reach the clinic, just three years after the program's initiation. PQ203 consists of a peptide targeting the Sortilin receptor linked to the cytotoxic agent MMAE. Since the Sortilin receptor is highly expressed in diseased tissue of Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) patients, PQ203 has shown strong efficacy in a patient-derived xenograft (PDX) model resistant to Sacituzumab Govitecan (Trodelvy), the current standard of care for metastatic TNBC.

In January 2025, The Novotech Triple Negative Breast Cancer Clinical Trial Report highlighted ongoing drug development across multiple phases, with 78 trials in Phase I, 97 in Phase II, and 12 in Phase III. Key advancements include targeted therapies such as PARP inhibitors, immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs), and innovative antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). Additionally, combination approaches that integrate immunotherapy, chemotherapy, and targeted treatments are improving overall treatment effectiveness.

In November 2024, A novel treatment strategy developed at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center demonstrated encouraging results in a Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), the most aggressive form of the disease. In February 2024, Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) is the first approved antibody-drug conjugate for treating advanced triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) in adults who have undergone at least two prior treatments for metastatic disease. It is also indicated for pre-treated HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer patients and second-line metastatic TNBC patients who have received endocrine-based therapy and at least two other systemic therapies.

Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) is characterized by a tumor that has negative levels of estrogen and progesterone (ER/PR), as determined by immunohistochemistry (IHC), and neither immunohistochemistry (IHC) nor fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) has detected overexpression of the HER2 gene.

Key companies developing therapies for Triple Negative Breast Cancer are - ModernaTX, Inc, NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology, Pfizer, Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., BioLite, Inc., ImmunityBio, Inc., PharmAbcine, Genexine, Inc., CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Klus Pharma, Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., G1 Therapeutics, Inc., Infinity Pharmaceuticals, HiberCell, Inc., Zenith Epigenetics, BioLite, Inc., Abbisko Therapeutics, Phoenix Molecular Designs, OncoTherapy Science, Akeso Biopharma, Chipscreen Biosciences, OncoPep, Inc., Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., SynDevRx, Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche, Celcuity, Inc., Amgen, AstraZeneca, NBE-Therapeutics AG, Fusion Pharmaceuticals, Immutep Limited, and others.

Increase in the prevalence of Triple Negative Breast Cancer, increasing Research and Development activities are some of the important factors that are fueling the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Market.

However, high cost of the treatment, side effects associated with the treatment and other factors are creating obstacles in the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Market growth.

