ASAP Dental Care Reports Lifetime Procedure Totals, Reinforcing Its Leadership In Jacksonville Dentistry

MENAFN - GetNews)ASAP Dental Care, a multi-location dental practice serving Jacksonville and surrounding North Florida communities, has released updated lifetime procedure totals reflecting more than a decade of continuous clinical operations. Spanning from 2011 through 2025, the figures provide a consolidated view of the volume and range of care delivered throughout the practice's eight offices.







According to the report, ASAP Dental Care has completed more than 220,000 procedures since opening. The totals encompass general dentistry, restorative procedures, surgical interventions, and implant treatments delivered to patients across multiple North Florida communities over a fourteen-year period.

Total report since 2011:



138,000+ tooth extractions

45,800+ crowns and bridges

19,179 dentures delivered

14,987 root canal treatments 11,752 dental implants placed

The reported volumes reflect not only patient demand, but also the operational structure required to support high-throughput dental care across diverse clinical needs. By maintaining multiple offices with overlapping service capabilities, ASAP Dental Care has structured its practice to accommodate both routine visits and complex procedures.

ASAP Dental Care also attributes the consistency of its outcomes to its integrated approach to service delivery. The practice offers general, implant, oral surgery, cosmetic, and restorative services within a unified system that includes full-arch implants, bone grafting, sedation dentistry, facial reconstruction, smile design, veneers, clear aligners, and full-mouth rehabilitations. This breadth allows patients to progress through diagnosis, treatment planning, and execution within a single care network.

The announcement also reflects the role of clinical staffing and experience in sustaining long-term procedural volume. ASAP Dental Care's dentists are graduates of top institutions including Boston University, University of Florida, New York University, LECOM, and Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Together, the clinical team brings more than 27 years of combined professional experience, supporting the practice's ability to manage both high patient volume and advanced clinical cases. The clinic also has a multilingual staff that contributes to patient accessibility across the region's diverse population.

Beyond clinical operations, ASAP Dental Care maintains active engagement with the communities it serves. The practice supports initiatives such as Farm Share, Breast Cancer Awareness programs, and local school and outreach efforts, and serves as the official dental provider of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

ASAP Dental Care operates eight locations, including 103rd Street, Dunn Avenue, Bonneval Road, Atlantic Boulevard, San Jose Boulevard (Jacksonville), Orange Park, Lake City, and Crescent City. All offices are open seven days a week, with emergency appointments available, enabling continuous access to care and reducing delays for urgent dental needs.

To learn more about ASAP Dental Care, please visit .

About ASAP Dental Care

ASAP Dental Care is a full-service dental practice based on the Westside of Jacksonville, Florida, providing comprehensive and emergency dental services seven days a week. The practice offers a wide range of care, including preventive services, restorative and surgical dentistry, dental implants, and full-mouth restorations. ASAP Dental Care also operates an on-site denture laboratory, enabling expedited denture services, including same-day solutions when appropriate.