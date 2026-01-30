New Data: 95% Of Polish Smes Lack IT Strategy, Creating Saas Opening

MENAFN - GetNews)



New market insights reveal that while Poland is the EU's 6th largest economy, only 27% of companies have a formal IT strategy, creating a massive opening for foreign SaaS tools to replace manual processes.

Architecture of Sales, a leading lead generation and consultancy company in Poland, specializing in B2B sales and market entry, has released a new analysis of the Polish market, identifying a critical shift in demand for Software as a Service (SaaS). The analysis suggests that severe labor shortages, combined with low digital adoption in key sectors, have created a "perfect storm" for foreign software vendors.

According to the findings, while Poland is a top global exporter of ICT equipment (ranking 15th in Europe), domestic companies are struggling to digitize. The analysis highlights that 95% of Polish businesses are SMEs, yet only 27% have a formal IT strategy and only 28% currently utilize AI tools.

The Driver: A Critical Talent Shortage The analysis points to the labor market as the primary catalyst for this demand. With national unemployment near 5%, and unemployment in the Warsaw IT sector estimated at just 1%, Polish companies can no longer hire enough staff to build internal solutions.

"It is currently much easier to find a well-paid job in Poland than to find a good employee," the analysis notes. "This severe shortage of specialists means companies must turn to adjusted SaaS solutions to manage processes, teamwork, and automation."

Top Sectors Ripe for Disruption Architecture of Sales identifies three specific industries where the gap between market size and digital maturity is largest:



Manufacturing (16% of GDP): Despite accounting for a significant portion of the economy, many Polish manufacturers still rely on Excel spreadsheets. The analysis points to an urgent need for MES systems, IoT sensors, and predictive maintenance tools to handle rising cost pressures.

Renewable Energy (RES): With installed capacity reaching 17.7 GW in 2024 and employing 143,000 people, the Polish RES sector has reached a "maturity phase." The focus has shifted from development to optimization, creating demand for asset management software. E-Commerce: Polish e-commerce adoption sits at 16.8%, trailing the EU average of 19%. Notably, 59.5% of these businesses rely heavily on external marketplaces like Allegro, signaling a major opportunity for SaaS platforms that support Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) sales and marketing automation. (DoingBusinessinPoland )

Financial & Regulatory Opportunities The financial sector, generating over PLN 255 billion annually, is also highlighted as a key growth area. With a CAGR of 5.3% and new regulatory requirements like the KSEF system (National e-Invoicing System) coming into force, there is an immediate window for digital compliance and process automation tools.

About Architecture of Sales

Architecture of Sales is a specialized consultancy dedicated to helping foreign B2B tech and SaaS companies successfully enter and scale in the Polish market. Recognized as a top sales outsourcing agency in Poland by outlets like EnterPolishMarket and independent review platforms like Clutch and Sortlist, the firm bridges the gap between international innovation and Polish business needs through market research, lead generation, and local sales representation.