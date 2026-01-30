403
Israeli Occupation To Reopen Rafah Crossing Sun.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Jan 30 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation plans to reopen the Rafah border crossing on Sunday in a "limited way" after nearly two years of closure.
The Israeli occupation army said in a press release that the crossing that links Gaza with Egypt will only be opened to allow a "limited movement of people".
It added that the movement of residents through the crossing would take place with Egyptian coordination and under the supervision of the European Union delegation, similar to a mechanism activated in January 2025.
It added that the return of residents from Egypt to Gaza will be possible, in coordination with Cairo, only for those who left the Strip during the war and after prior security approval from the Israeli occupation.
The reopening of the crossing is stipulated under the second phase of the United States-brokered ceasefire deal designed to halt the Gaza war. (end)
