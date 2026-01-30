Forte Minerals Corp. Amendment To Investor Relations Compensation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(CSE: CUAU ) (OTCQB: FOMNF ) (Frankfurt: 2OA ) announces that it has amended the compensation terms of its Investor Relations and Capital Markets engagement with Port Guichon Strategic Advisory, led by Kevin Guichon.

Effective January 1, 2026, the Company has increased the monthly compensation payable to Port Guichon Strategic Advisory from C$4,000 to C$5,000 per month. The adjustment reflects the expanded scope of responsibilities and ongoing investor relations and capital markets activities undertaken by Mr. Guichon.

In addition, the Company paid a one-time cash bonus of C$14,000 in 2025, representing retroactive compensation for services provided during the year.

All other terms of the engagement, including previously disclosed stock option grants, remain unchanged.

The amendment was reviewed and approved by the Company's Board of Directors.

About Forte Minerals

Forte Minerals Corp. is a well-funded exploration company with a strong portfolio of high-quality copper and gold assets in Peru. Through a strategic partnership with GlobeTrotters Resources Perú S.A.C., the Company gains access to a rich pipeline of historically drilled, high-impact targets across premier Andean mineral belts. The Company is committed to responsible resource development that generates long-term value for shareholders, communities, and partners.

On behalf of Forte Minerals Corp.

(signed)“Patrick Elliott

Patrick Elliott, MSc, MBA, PGeo

President & Chief Executive Officer

Forte Minerals Corp.

T: (604) 983-8847

Investor Inquiries

Kevin Guichon, IR & Capital Markets

E:...

C: (604) 612-0997

Media Contact

Anna Dalaire, VP Corporate Development

E:...

...

