MENAFN - Swissinfo) Scams involving criminals posing as police officers are on the rise in Switzerland. Since 2023, fraudsters have stolen nearly CHF10 million ($12.6 million) in French-speaking Switzerland alone, according to an investigation by Swiss public television, RTS. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Scammers posing as Swiss police steal CHF10 million since 2023 This content was published on January 30, 2026 - 10:16 6 minutes Wilfred Rebetez, Maeva Liebling, Dimitri Zufferey, RTS

The scams rely on a well-organised network of intermediaries, known as“mules”, recruited via social media.

The scale of the phenomenon is alarming. In 2023, police in French-speaking Switzerland estimated losses at CHF1.5 million. The figure rose to CHF3.5 million in 2024. From January to October 2025, losses had already exceeded CHF4.5 million. Behind these numbers is a structured criminal operation that exploits the trust of elderly people while recruiting young adults as couriers.

A carefully rehearsed scenario

One day in April 2025, two men rang the doorbell of Suzanne Mermoud, 81, who lives in Sion, canton Valais. Claiming to be police officers, they told her that thieves had been operating in the neighbourhood. For her own protection, they said, she should hand over her jewellery, bank cards and cash for safekeeping.

Convinced she was dealing with the authorities, Mermoud complied.“I even gave them a bag to put everything in,” she told RTS.“I was so sure it was genuine. I thought they were just going to take photos and give everything back.”

She is one of hundreds of victims across French-speaking Switzerland. The modus operandi is similar. The first contact is usually made by phone, often from France. Simon Baechler, head of criminal investigations in canton Neuchâtel, explains that victims are selected based on their names.“Traditional first names are often associated with older people,” he says.“That's the starting point. From there, the organisers use digital directories to identify potential targets.”

An audio recording obtained by RTS illustrates the technique. Callers introduce themselves as cantonal police officers, cite an urgent security issue:“I'm contacting you because two young people have been arrested with a duplicate of your bank card.” To reinforce the deception, they provide fake badge numbers and police station addresses. The call is described as“protected” or“disguised”, before a mule is dispatched to collect the valuables.

Complex investigations

Baechler describes a highly structured organisation.“The masterminds operate from abroad. They provide the mules with detailed instructions and lists of victims. Everything is designed to inspire confidence.”

Despite knowing how the scams work, police face major challenges in identifying those behind them. Cross-border operations, false identities and the rapid turnover of mules complicate investigations. Phone data analysis and cooperation between cantonal and international police forces remain key tools.

In response, police are intensifying prevention campaigns aimed at older people and strengthening cross-border cooperation. The goal is to protect vulnerable citizens from criminal networks that continue to refine their methods and operate with increasing professionalism.

Mules are young people who are often recruited via social networks. Their job is to collect the money or valuables from the victims' homes, then pass them on quickly to the people behind the crime. In Fribourg, the authorities found that these intermediaries use Swiss SIM cards to cover their tracks.“They change their phone cards frequently, which makes identification difficult,” explains one inspector.

Military-like logistics

Snapchat conversations obtained by RTS reveal the scale of this organisation. In April 2025, a group coordinated its movements between Annemasse, France, and Lausanne with surgical precision.“ETA?“asks the coordinator.“48 minutes”, replies the mule. Every detail counts: from the purchase of a white shirt from Zara for a smart appearance (“A classic white shirt”, says the coordinator), to the calculation of the petrol tank (“Just make a note each time of how much you spend do that there is not a gap in the financial record”).

The exchanges show a rigorous discipline. The mules are given precise addresses and must constantly communicate their position.“Where are you?” –“Arriving”: messages come thick and fast to maintain coordination. In between, the instructions come down:“Don't go farther than 10 minutes”,“Move from the address”.

The hierarchy is clearly established. The coordinator, identified by a pseudonym with fruit emojis, directs operations from France. He sometimes sends“Charles” to collect photos of the bank cards seized. The mules, for their part, have to film each ATM withdrawal to prove that no additional amounts have been taken.“Did you keep everything with you?“asks the coordinator.“No, it's the other one who has it,” replies one mule.“I'll send Charles the photos,” confirms the boss.

Even day-to-day expenses are controlled. When a mule asks if it's time to fill up, the answer is immediate:“Well yes, that's logical, just do it”. The organisation even goes so far as to finance accommodation:“I'll take the old lady's money,” writes one mule about a hotel reservation.“Prolong and tell us how much it is,” replies the coordinator.

Timed cross-border journeys

The mules make several crossings a day between France and Switzerland. The exchanges show a succession of operations: leaving Annemasse in the morning (“arrived 20 minutes ago”), heading for Geneva to buy clothes, then Lausanne for the actual operations. Between each meeting, they park nearby and wait for instructions.

Communication intensifies at the time of the operations. Snapchat calls are made to coordinate actions in real time. Screenshots punctuate the conversations, probably to document the bank cards recovered. When a mule asks if he should“re-enter” a building, the coordinator stalls:“Attention, he confirms you.”

