Switzerland To Launch Six New Research Centres

They will receive financial support of CHF98.7 million between 2026 and 2029.

The six new research areas have been selected by the government, in collaboration with the Swiss National Science Foundation, from over 75 proposals submitted, said the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research.

The government's aim is to strengthen Swiss research and innovation in strategically important areas such as medicine, quantum technologies and climate.

The NCCRs, which will start up in the spring, will be based at the Universities of Basel, Bern, Lausanne and Zurich, the Federal Institutes of Technology in Lausanne and Zurich, and the Paul Scherrer Institute.

The participating universities and research institutes will provide additional funding that match federal funds.

