Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Consolidated profit (excluding Russia) above 1.4 billion euros

30.01.2026 / 07:29 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

RBI: Preliminary Results 2025

Consolidated profit (excluding Russia) above 1.4 billion euros Consolidated profit 2025 up 48% to EUR 1,443 million (excluding Russia), with provisions for FX loans in Poland down significantly Main revenues up 3% to EUR 6,186 million, driven by accelerating loan growth (6% for FY/2025) CET1 ratio excluding Russia at 15.5% (Group CET1 ratio at 17.9%)

Business reduction in Russia on target - all restrictions to remain in place in 2026

Dividend proposal of EUR 1.60 per share, subject to audited results and to be voted on at the AGM Outlook for 2026 (excluding Russia): main revenues to increase by mid-single digits, loan growth around 7% and CET1 ratio above 15% The following tables refer to RBI excluding Russia and Belarus:

Income Statement in EUR million 1-12/2025 1-12/2024 Q4/2025 Q3/2025 Net interest income 4,184 4,155 1,054 1,056 Net fee and commission income 2,002 1,845 529 505 Net trading income and fair value result 1 61 (18) (12) General administrative expenses (3,456) (3,311) (894) (837) Operating result 2,964 2,933 736 785 Other result (310) (748) (13) (65) Governmental measures and compulsory contributions (248) (185) (49) (46) Impairment losses on financial assets (192) (287) (72) (12) Profit/loss before tax 2,214 1,712 603 661 Profit/loss after tax 1,693 1,158 478 528 Consolidated profit 1,443 975 416 460 Financial statement in EUR million 31/12/2025 31/12/2024 Loans to customers 101,195 95,363 Deposits from customers 117,277 108,205 Total assets 193,191 184,961 Total risk-weighted assets (RWA) 80,932 78,325 Bank-specific information 31/12/2025 31/12/2024 NPE Ratio 1.7% 2.1% NPE Coverage Ratio 44.2% 50.4% CET1 ratio transitional (incl. profit) 15.5% 15.1% Total capital ratio transitional (incl. profit) 20.3% 20.4% Key ratios 1-12/2025 1-12/2024 Q4/2025 Q3/2025 Net interest margin (Ø interest-bearing assets) 2.28% 2.33% 2.26% 2.30% Cost/income ratio 53.1% 52.5% 54.1% 50.9% Provisioning ratio (Ø loans to customers) 0.20% 0.27% 0.37% 0.01% Consolidated return on equity 10.6% 7.3% 12.4% 14.0% Earnings per share in EUR 4.04 2.64 1.16 1.32

The data contained in this release is based on unaudited figures. The Annual Financial Report 2025 will be published on 2 March 2026.

Outlook 2026

The following guidance refers to RBI excluding Russia. Outlook 2026 RBI excl. RU Net interest income in EUR around 4.4 bn Net fee and commission income in EUR around 2.1 bn Loans to customers (growth) around 7% General administrative expenses in EUR around 3.6 bn Cost/income ratio around 52.5% Provisioning ratio (excluding potential use of overlays) around 35 bps Consolidated return on equity around 10.5% CET1 ratio above 15%* *'P/B Zero' Russia deconsolidation scenario

In the medium term, RBI aims to achieve a consolidated return on equity of at least 13% excluding Russia and excluding provisions and legal cost for foreign currency loans in Poland.



For further information please contact:

John P. Carlson, CFA

Head of Group Investor & Media Relations

Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Am Stadtpark 9

1030 Vienna, Austria

...

phone +43-1-71 707-2089



30.01.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group

