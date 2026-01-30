|
Raiffeisen Bank International AG
/ Key word(s): Preliminary Results
RBI: Preliminary Results 2025
Consolidated profit (excluding Russia) above 1.4 billion euros
30.01.2026 / 07:29 CET/CEST
Consolidated profit 2025 up 48% to EUR 1,443 million (excluding Russia), with provisions for FX loans in Poland down significantly
Main revenues up 3% to EUR 6,186 million, driven by accelerating loan growth (6% for FY/2025)
CET1 ratio excluding Russia at 15.5% (Group CET1 ratio at 17.9%)
Business reduction in Russia on target - all restrictions to remain in place in 2026
Dividend proposal of EUR 1.60 per share, subject to audited results and to be voted on at the AGM
Outlook for 2026 (excluding Russia): main revenues to increase by mid-single digits, loan growth around 7% and CET1 ratio above 15%
The following tables refer to RBI excluding Russia and Belarus:
| Income Statement in EUR million
| 1-12/2025
| 1-12/2024
| Q4/2025
| Q3/2025
| Net interest income
| 4,184
| 4,155
| 1,054
| 1,056
| Net fee and commission income
| 2,002
| 1,845
| 529
| 505
| Net trading income and fair value result
| 1
| 61
| (18)
| (12)
| General administrative expenses
| (3,456)
| (3,311)
| (894)
| (837)
| Operating result
| 2,964
| 2,933
| 736
| 785
| Other result
| (310)
| (748)
| (13)
| (65)
| Governmental measures and compulsory contributions
| (248)
| (185)
| (49)
| (46)
| Impairment losses on financial assets
| (192)
| (287)
| (72)
| (12)
| Profit/loss before tax
| 2,214
| 1,712
| 603
| 661
| Profit/loss after tax
| 1,693
| 1,158
| 478
| 528
| Consolidated profit
| 1,443
| 975
| 416
| 460
| Financial statement in EUR million
| 31/12/2025
| 31/12/2024
| Loans to customers
| 101,195
| 95,363
| Deposits from customers
| 117,277
| 108,205
| Total assets
| 193,191
| 184,961
| Total risk-weighted assets (RWA)
| 80,932
| 78,325
| Bank-specific information
| 31/12/2025
| 31/12/2024
| NPE Ratio
| 1.7%
| 2.1%
| NPE Coverage Ratio
| 44.2%
| 50.4%
| CET1 ratio transitional (incl. profit)
| 15.5%
| 15.1%
| Total capital ratio transitional (incl. profit)
| 20.3%
| 20.4%
| Key ratios
| 1-12/2025
| 1-12/2024
| Q4/2025
| Q3/2025
| Net interest margin (Ø interest-bearing assets)
| 2.28%
| 2.33%
| 2.26%
| 2.30%
| Cost/income ratio
| 53.1%
| 52.5%
| 54.1%
| 50.9%
| Provisioning ratio (Ø loans to customers)
| 0.20%
| 0.27%
| 0.37%
| 0.01%
| Consolidated return on equity
| 10.6%
| 7.3%
| 12.4%
| 14.0%
| Earnings per share in EUR
| 4.04
| 2.64
| 1.16
| 1.32
The data contained in this release is based on unaudited figures. The Annual Financial Report 2025 will be published on 2 March 2026.
Outlook 2026
The following guidance refers to RBI excluding Russia.
| Outlook 2026
| RBI excl. RU
| Net interest income in EUR
| around 4.4 bn
| Net fee and commission income in EUR
| around 2.1 bn
| Loans to customers (growth)
| around 7%
| General administrative expenses in EUR
| around 3.6 bn
| Cost/income ratio
| around 52.5%
| Provisioning ratio (excluding potential use of overlays)
| around 35 bps
| Consolidated return on equity
| around 10.5%
| CET1 ratio
| above 15%*
| *'P/B Zero' Russia deconsolidation scenario
In the medium term, RBI aims to achieve a consolidated return on equity of at least 13% excluding Russia and excluding provisions and legal cost for foreign currency loans in Poland.
For further information please contact:
John P. Carlson, CFA
Head of Group Investor & Media Relations
Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
1030 Vienna, Austria
phone +43-1-71 707-2089
30.01.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
| Language:
| English
| Company:
| Raiffeisen Bank International AG
|
| Am Stadtpark 9
|
| A-1030 Vienna
|
| Austria
| Phone:
| +43-1-71707-2089
| E-mail:
| Internet:
| align="left" valign="top">ISIN:
| AT0000606306
| WKN:
| A0D9SU
| Listed:
| Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
| EQS News ID:
| 2268484
|
| End of News
| EQS News Service
2268484 30.01.2026 CET/CEST
MENAFN30012026004691010666ID1110674442
