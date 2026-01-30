SBF AG / Key word(s): Forecast

SBF AG expects stable to positive business development in a challenging environment for 2026

30.01.2026 / 14:11 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Leipzig, 30 January 2026 – SBF AG (ISIN: DE000A2AAE22; WKN: A2AAE2,“SBF” for short), a publicly traded company specializing in innovative solutions in the fields of rolling stock, lighting, electromechanics, and sensor technology, is well positioned for the 2026 fiscal year. With a strong market position based on its specialized expertise in its three business areas, the company has a high order backlog. SBF therefore expects sales in the range of €38 to €45 million for the current fiscal year, with EBITDA of €1.8 to €4.4 million.

“The economic situation in Germany and internationally remains challenging. Various economic and political uncertainties are causing market participants to hesitate and postpone their decisions on orders. Nevertheless, we are optimistic about the development of SBF. We have built up a strong market position with close customer relationships. Local development and manufacture of innovative products of the highest quality from Germany are particularly important in this context,” explains Robert Stöcklinger, CEO of SBF AG.

SBF operates in three business areas in attractive future markets. The company is diversified with lighting and interior systems for rolling stock, public and industrial lighting for the railway, municipal, and industrial sectors, as well as sensor technology and electromechanics. A particular strategic focus is placed on the growth areas of security and critical infrastructure. This generates revenue from a wide range of end markets.

The current economic, global economic, and political conditions pose major challenges for the manufacturing industry as a whole. This has also had an impact on SBF in the form of postponed orders. However, thanks to close customer relationships and a diversified market positioning, the order backlog for 2026 and beyond remains at a high level of more than €100 million. This will enable stable revenue development. Combined with strict cost discipline, stable EBITDA development is also expected.

About the SBF Group:

The listed SBF Group is a specialist for innovative solutions in the fields of rolling stock, lighting, electromechanics and sensor technology. In the group of companies, highly specialized and leading hidden champions in their fields pool their expertise. With a high-quality and forward-looking product and service portfolio, SBF benefits from the megatrends of mobility, climate protection, automation and digitalization.

In the“Rolling Stock” business field, the Tier 1 system supplier and development partner supplies the world's leading rolling stock manufacturers with complex interior, ceiling and lighting systems“Made in Germany”. The“Public and Industrial Lighting” business field comprises intelligent and customized LED systems for efficient lighting for industrial, municipal and infrastructural projects. In addition, the“Sensor Technology and Electromechanics” business field develops and produces pioneering components and software for electromechanical products such as circuit boards, sensors and communication technology.

For more information, visit .

Company contact:

SBF AG

The Executive Board

Zaucheweg 4

04316 Leipzig

Phone: +49 (0)341 65235 894

Email: ...

Press contact:

Kirchhoff Consult GmbH

Alexander Neblung

Borselstraße 20

22765 Hamburg

Phone: +49 (0)40 60 91 86 70

30.01.2026 CET/CEST

