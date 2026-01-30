With Industry - Academia Interface, Chandigarh University Is Preparing Students For Global Opportunities

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Chandigarh, India Even as number of degree holders have been increasing rapidly in India in recent years, the employability outcome has remained stagnant. As per the latest India Skills Report 2025 released by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in collaboration with Wheebox and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) only 55 per cent of Indian graduates are employable, indicating that nearly half of the country's graduates are still not industry ready.

Rajnath Singh, Union Minister of Defence along with Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu inaugurating Kalpana Chawla Space & Research Centre at Chandigarh University Gharuan

The report clearly highlights a persistent disconnect between academic learning and industry expectations, forcing industries to invest heavily in time-consuming and costly on-the-job training to make new recruits productive. Bridging this widening academia–industry gap, Chandigarh University has built a strong industry-aligned academic ecosystem, where curriculum across engineering, management and sciences among other academic domains are designed by the industry, for the industry and delivered with active participation of the industry.

Chandigarh University offers new-age industry collaborative programmes designed by industry leaders, embedding skills required to thrive in the ever-evolving job market, into academic programs that is guided by Corporate Advisory Boards (CAB) comprising industry experts and CEOs from top Indian and global industry giants.

This unique collaborative teaching–learning model at Chandigarh University has been fueling bright young minds through a broad spectrum of industry-ready, future-oriented academic programmes, enhanced by continuous industry insights and exposure to emerging technologies, while empowering students with corporate mentorship, international exposure, value-centric learning, entrepreneurial spirit and professional competencies, collectively strengthening their employability and shaping them into future-ready industry leaders.

Continuing with its stellar performance in global rankings, Chandigarh University achieved 1st Rank for the third consecutive year in the QS Asia University Rankings 2026. CU also demonstrated a significant rise across key performance indicators in the coveted ranking by securing 1st rank in Employer Reputation and secured 2nd rank in Academic Reputation among private universities in India.

In Employability Rankings which shows universities producing the most employable graduates for the modern workplace, Chandigarh University secured the 1st rank in Engineering and Technology, Computer Science Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Chemistry among private universities in India in the latest edition of QS World University Rankings 2026 by Subject.

Cultivating Future-ready Engineering Leaders through Cutting-Edge Industry Collaborative Programs with Global Giants like Microsoft, TCS, Virtusa & IBM

Chandigarh University with its world-class, high-tech academic infrastructure has been integrating the latest industry practices and requirements into academic programs by fostering innovation in emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Blockchain, Big Data, Analytics and Fintech.

For Engineering students, Chandigarh University has collaborated with tech giant Microsoft to offer BE in Artificial Intelligence and BE CSE (Computer Science & Business Systems) with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

Moreover, CU provides six Computer Science Engineering Programs in collaboration with IBM including BE CSE Cloud Computing, BE CSE (AI & IoT), BE CSE Data Science, BE CSE Cyber Security, BE CSE (AI&ML) and BE CSE (Full Stack Development). As part of the collaboration IBM, India's first advanced information technology lab established at CU that train students in Cloud Computing, Information Security, Big Data and Business Analytics.

Chandigarh University also offers a Master of Engineering Program in Computer Science with a specialization in Cloud Computing in collaboration with Virtusa, making it one of the most in-demand CSE- CC programs in India. CU has collaborated with Coforge and established an innovation center focused on conducting R&D in AI applications within healthcare, addressing agricultural issues globally and developing autonomous vehicle technology. CU was ranked 7th among all private universities in the country in Engineering domain in NIRF Rankings - 2025.

For Automobile Engineering students, CU has tied-up with industry giants that established high-tech labs including Mahindra and Mahindra T-School, Honda Research and Skill Development Centre, Hyundai Professional Development Centre, VE Commercial Training Centre, MG Motors Lab, Eicher – CU Centre of Excellence in Automobile engineering lab, Vehicle Maintenance and Diagnostic Lab, BS-VI engines, EV technologies and intelligent mobility platforms. CU has also collaborated with Coforge and established an innovation center focused on conducting R&D in AI applications within healthcare, addressing agricultural issues globally and developing autonomous vehicle technology.

CU holds the prestigious accreditation from the US-based Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET), placing it among the top 0.1 percent of Indian universities with accredited Engineering programs CU is accredited with an A+ rating by NAAC, placing it among the top 5 per cent universities in India to get the coveted accreditation. The varsity also holds National Board of Accreditation (NBA) accreditation for Engineering and Management programs.

These facilities enable students to transition seamlessly from theory to application, cultivate research thinking and develop innovation-driven solutions aligned with real-world industry needs.

Nurturing Future Business Leaders with 17 Industry Collaborative Cutting-Edge Management Programs

To nurture future business leaders through its unique experiential learning model, Chandigarh University has established collaborations with as many as 11 industry giants to offer MBA programs. CU collaborated with global consulting giant KPMG – one amongst 'Big Four' consulting firms of the world to offer MBA in Global Business Management and BBA in Financial Technology (FinTech). MBA Data Science & Al with SAS, MBA Business Analytics with IBM, MBA in Applied Finance with PWC, MBA with State Bank of India in Banking & Financial Engineering and MBA Fintech with NSE, MBA in Capital Markets with NISM, MBA Strategic HR with AON and MBA in Healthcare and Hospital Management.

These academic collaborations not only offer a broad spectrum of industry-oriented, futuristic academic programs but also empower students with corporate mentorship, international exposure, value-driven learning, entrepreneurial development and professional skill-building transforming them into dynamic business leaders of tomorrow. CU has also secured 7th place among all private universities in the management domain in NIRF Rankings 2025.

Chandigarh University offers specialized management programs in emerging and high-growth business areas, enabling students to stay ahead of the curve in an ever-evolving global landscape of industry. With these academic collaborations, CU also ensures that students earn globally recognized certifications that enhance their professional credibility and employability. With a strong focus on outcomes, students gain access to excellent employment and placement opportunities with top global organizations and leading multinational companies. Moreover, students benefit from global exposure through immersive international programs and receive continuous mentorship from experienced industry leaders, preparing them to excel in competitive professional environments.

Nurturing Future Leaders with 154 Industry-Oriented Academic Programs, 32 High-Tech R&D Labs, 15 COEs and Mentorship by 980 Industry Stalwarts

Chandigarh University provides its students an environment conducive to innovation and discovery with as many as 32 industry-sponsored high-tech R&D labs and 15 Centers of Excellence others established by leading MNCs and global giants such as Microsoft, Adobe, Cisco, Hyundai, Tech Mahindra, Capgemini, LinkedIn and IBM among others that play a crucial role in elevating capabilities of students and faculty members through exposure to live industry projects.

Chandigarh University continues to set new benchmarks in outcome-driven education by nurturing future leaders across emerging and high-growth domains through its 154 industry-oriented academic programs. Designed in close collaboration with global industry partners, these programs seamlessly integrate cutting-edge curricula, hands-on learning, live industry projects, and real-world problem solving. This unique experiential learning ecosystem is further strengthened with mentorship of 980 seasoned industry stalwarts who bring invaluable insights, practical expertise and market-aligned perspectives into the classroom. This unique combination of academic excellence and industry immersion ensures that students graduate not just with degrees, but with the required skill sets and leadership acumen required to thrive and lead in an ever-evolving global workforce.

CU has tied-up with industry leaders that provide hands-on training to students with high-tech labs including Microsoft Innovation Center, Google Android Lab, Adobe Express Lounge Lab, Cloud Computing Lab, Oracle Academy, Tech Mahindra IMS Academy, Unisys Innovation Lab, EMC Academic Alliance, Microsoft Global Technical Support Center, Red Hat Academy Lab, SAP Next Gen Lab, Infor Lab and Microsoft Azure LAAS (Learning as a Service) platform, BOT lab, Bosch Bridge Centre and Cisco Networking Lab among others.

Over 40 Industry Collaborations in 2025 with Global Tech Leaders like Microsoft, LinkedIn, Capgemini, Adobe, Altium & Intel to Provide Outcome-Oriented Learning and Enhance Employabiliy

Chandigarh University has established India's first LinkedIn Experience Zone on its campus in association with LinkedIn that empowers students with hands-on access to AI-driven career tools, expert guidance on digital profile building, personal branding and professional networking, while leveraging LinkedIn's global network of over 1.2 billion professionals to enhance employability and connect students with global career opportunities.

Adobe, the global leader in digital media established India's first Adobe Express Lounge Lab at CU to empower students with future-ready creative and digital skills. The state-of-the-art lab provides hands-on access to Adobe's industry-leading tools, including Adobe Express, Creative Cloud applications, and AI-powered platforms like Adobe Firefly, enabling experiential learning across engineering, media, design, fine arts and business disciplines. Designed as a dynamic innovation hub, the initiative bridges academic learning with real-world applications through certified courses, workshops, mentorship, hackathons and portfolio-building support, significantly enhancing students' employability and preparing them for the evolving digital economy.

The global consulting giant, Capgemini has established academic collaboration with Chandigarh University to equip engineering students, particularly Computer Science Engineering with industry-relevant skills in emerging technology domains and provide professional mentorship, certifications, internships and placement opportunities, aligning academic outcomes with the evolving demands of India's digital economy and preparing a future-ready workforce.

Similarly, CU has established collaborations with tech giants like Microsoft, Intel and Altium among others to provide outcome-oriented learning and enhance employability prospects of students.

12 Lakh LinkedIn Certifications, 6747 Infosys Springboard, 652 UNESCO Certifications & 99% Paid Internships in 2025

Aligned to the National Education Policy (NEP) guidelines on multidisciplinary approach to education that allow students to combine diverse fields for holistic development, fostering critical thinking and adaptability, Chandigarh University (CU) places strong emphasis on integrated learning that transcends traditional academic boundaries. This approach is strengthened through multidisciplinary courses, focused soft-skills training and continuous enhancement of technical competencies to develop well-rounded, adaptable and future-ready professionals.

CU integrates global digital learning platforms into its curriculum. Through LinkedIn Learning, students across Generic Programmes (GP), University Core (UC), Open Electives (OE) and Value-Added Courses (VAC) accessed short, practical, skill-based modules, resulting in over 12 lakh certifications completed by nearly 60,000 students and faculty in a single year (2025). Infosys Springboard further enabled industry-aligned technical and soft-skills learning, with 6,747 certifications earned, while UNESCO-certified courses under GP strengthened global citizenship and sustainability awareness, leading to 652 value-based certifications.

Moreover, CU leveraged the SWAYAM government portal to promote flexible, self-paced, credit-based learning in technical and soft skills with 6,825 students completing certifications and 29,849 students registering which is supported by curriculum-mapped assignments.

Benchmarking its offerings with global standards, CU has aligned its NEP-driven, outcome-based curriculum with Coursera, where faculty curated 642 multidisciplinary courses mapped to international best practices and integrated into regular teaching. Complementing this academic rigor, CU processed 1,534 internships during the Jan–Dec 2025 cycle across 6 academic clusters and 167 programs, with 99% paid internships and 37 international placements (internship), reinforcing strong industry demand, global exposure and career readiness.

Industry-Curated Curriculum Cultivating Future Technocrats

Core curriculum offered by CU in emerging areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Virtual Reality, IOT, Bioinformatics, Information Network Security, Grid Computing, Structural Engineering, Geo-Technical Engineering, Transportation Engineering, Construction Technology, Environmental Engineering, GIS, Water Resource Engineering among others is specially designed by industry giants themselves. The industry-oriented curriculum of CU is aligned with leading International Universities and Research Agencies; CSE curriculum is aligned with Stanford University, ISACA, NASSCOM for Civil Engineering, University of Singapore, Imperial College London, ASME and ISTE.

The curriculum is prepared by renowned academicians and subject experts from IITs, NITs and industry experts from top MNCs such as IBM and Quark among others top brands. These engagements not only provide students with practical exposure but also equip them with the latest industry trends and practices, enhancing their employability and readiness for the competitive job market.

This industry-centric experiential learning model of CU has been instrumental in not just nurturing futuristic workforce and make CU students globally-competitive but also ensure their job placements in top national and international firms, provide exposure to live industry projects and enable them to conduct collaborative research projects at industry-sponsored high-end R&D labs and Centre of Excellences, offer internships, conduct workshops, certifications, hands-on training using the cutting-edge technology and futuristic tools, exposure to case studies and corporate mentorship programs to create the next generation technology and business leaders.

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website address: .