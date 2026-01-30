Defensenewsbreaks Parazero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRZO) Secures Second Net-Pod Order From Major Global Defense Contractor

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ: PRZO), an aerospace defense company pioneering smart, autonomous solutions for the global manned and unmanned aerial systems (“UAS”) industry, announced it has received a second substantial order from a major global defense corporation for its advanced interception net-pods. The follow-on order builds on prior success with the same strategic partner and reflects growing demand for ParaZero's counter-UAS technologies, with operational net-pods designed to address a broad range of aerial drone threats through precise, kinetic interception that minimizes collateral damage. The company's DefendAir system, incorporating patented net-launching technology, has demonstrated exceptional performance, including 100% interception success in prior field trials, positioning it as a critical layer in modern multi-layered counter-drone defense strategies.

About ParaZero Technologies

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) is an aerospace defense company pioneering smart, autonomous solutions for the global manned and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) industry. Founded in 2014 by aviation professionals and drone industry veterans, ParaZero is a recognized leader in advanced drone technologies, supporting commercial, industrial, and governmental operations worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes SafeAir, an autonomous parachute recovery system designed for aerial safety and regulatory compliance; DefendAir, a counter-UAS net-launching platform for protection against hostile drones in both battlefield and urban environments; and DropAir, a precision aerial delivery system. ParaZero's mission is to redefine the boundaries of aerial operations with intelligent, mission-ready systems that enhance safety, scalability, and security.

