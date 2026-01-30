Investornewsbreaks Brand Engagement Network Inc. (NASDAQ: BNAI) Reports Warrant Exercises, Debt Conversion, And Public Warrants Update

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Brand Engagement Network Inc. (NASDAQ: BNAI) announced on Wednesday that it generated approximately $1.46 million in cash proceeds from the exercise of warrants, incentive stock options, and long-term incentive plan awards, and converted $737,500 of outstanding debt into shares of common stock, resulting in the issuance of an aggregate 93,313 shares. The company said the transactions strengthened its balance sheet and simplified its capital structure, bringing total common shares outstanding to an estimated 5,778,514, with a public float of approximately 3,129,047 shares.

The company also provided an update on its public warrants, noting that following its 1-for-10 reverse stock split effective Dec. 12, 2025, the warrant exercise price was adjusted to $115.00 per share and the number of underlying shares to 1,644,096, representing potential gross proceeds of approximately $189.1 million if fully exercised, while adding that certain platforms have not yet fully reflected the post-split adjustments and are being updated.

About Brand Engagement Network Inc.

Brand Engagement Network Inc. (“BEN”) is a provider of secure, enterprise-grade artificial intelligence solutions that enable natural conversations, workflow automation, and real-world execution across text, voice, and avatar-based experiences. Designed for regulated and high-impact industries, BEN delivers highly personalized, multimodal AI within secure, closed-loop environments-helping organizations modernize operations, improve decision-making, and enhance customer engagement. BEN's platform is powered by proprietary technology, including its Engagement Language Model (ELMTM), and is built with governance, compliance, and reliability embedded by design.

