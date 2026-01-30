Investornewsbreaks Brand Engagement Network Inc. (NASDAQ: BNAI) Reports Warrant Exercises, Debt Conversion, And Public Warrants Update
The company also provided an update on its public warrants, noting that following its 1-for-10 reverse stock split effective Dec. 12, 2025, the warrant exercise price was adjusted to $115.00 per share and the number of underlying shares to 1,644,096, representing potential gross proceeds of approximately $189.1 million if fully exercised, while adding that certain platforms have not yet fully reflected the post-split adjustments and are being updated.
To view the full press release, visit
About Brand Engagement Network Inc.
Brand Engagement Network Inc. (“BEN”) is a provider of secure, enterprise-grade artificial intelligence solutions that enable natural conversations, workflow automation, and real-world execution across text, voice, and avatar-based experiences. Designed for regulated and high-impact industries, BEN delivers highly personalized, multimodal AI within secure, closed-loop environments-helping organizations modernize operations, improve decision-making, and enhance customer engagement. BEN's platform is powered by proprietary technology, including its Engagement Language Model (ELMTM), and is built with governance, compliance, and reliability embedded by design.
For more information, visit the company's website at
About InvestorWire
InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer
InvestorWire
Austin, Texas
512.354.7000 Office
[email protected]
InvestorWire is powered by IBN
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment