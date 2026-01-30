From Mentorship To Leadership: Meet Rajneet Dhanju

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your career journey, to date.

I am Rajneet Dhanju, serving as a Senior Engineering Manager on GoDaddy's Edge Gateway Platform, which supports both internal and external customers.

I grew up in Washington state, and the Pacific Northwest has always been home. After earning my undergraduate degree locally, I pursued a Master's in Computer Science, remaining in the greater Seattle area. As I completed my graduate studies, I had the opportunity to join GoDaddy's Kirkland office, which marked the beginning of my professional journey here.

I started as a Software Development Engineer on the Shopper team-a critical group responsible for managing services related to customer Personally Identifiable Information (PII). While refining my technical expertise, I discovered a strong passion for helping others succeed. This led me to mentor full-time engineers and interns, guiding them through challenges and celebrating their achievements.

My transition into leadership was a natural progression rather than a planned move. During a period of organizational restructuring, I was actively mentoring team members and supporting their growth. My leadership team recognized these efforts and offered me the opportunity to lead the very team I was part of. I accepted the role with the goal of ensuring team success while continuing to develop my leadership capabilities.

What motivated you to pursue a leadership role in software development?

I've seen firsthand the impact that great leaders can have, and it inspires me to continuously grow, learn, and embrace new challenges. My motivation to pursue a leadership role stems from a desire to pay it forward. Throughout my career, I've been fortunate to have exceptional mentors, and I want to share those learnings with the next generation of engineers to make a positive impact.

One way I do this is by actively participating in GoDaddy's Engineering Internship program year after year. I view it as a valuable learning opportunity-not only for myself but also for my team. It allows engineers on my team to develop their mentoring skills while providing interns with a meaningful and enriching experience. This collaborative approach benefits everyone involved and reinforces the culture of growth and knowledge-sharing that I deeply value.

How do you keep your technical knowledge up-to-date?

The most effective way I've found to stay current is by engaging with engineers across different teams at GoDaddy-learning what they're working on and what excites them. From there, I dive deeper through independent research, reading, proof-of-concepts, and training sessions. I also make it a priority to attend local conferences and meetups, which not only help me stay informed but also provide excellent networking opportunities. Fortunately, the greater Seattle area offers many of these events year-round.

For me, leadership in technology doesn't mean stepping away from the technical-it means staying curious, connected, and committed to continuous learning.

What's the most challenging yet rewarding thing that you've worked on at GoDaddy?

Over my ten years at GoDaddy, I've had the privilege of working on numerous complex and rewarding projects. Most recently, I led efforts on the Edge Gateway Platform, addressing intricate privacy, compliance, and security challenges at scale.

How do you nurture future leaders within your team?

Leadership isn't about having all the answers-it's about fostering an environment where ideas are shared, people feel valued, and everyone can perform at their best.

My approach is grounded in a few core principles: creating a safe space for individuals to be themselves and share their perspectives, ensuring mutual respect within the team, and maintaining transparency around expectations and priorities. I actively engage the team for input on deliverable timelines, reinforcing a two-way communication channel.

I hope these practices provide a strong foundation for team members as they grow in their own careers.

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

I enjoy spending time with my family and traveling-simple pleasures that have taken on even deeper meaning recently. In 2025, my husband and I welcomed our baby girl, Maanvi, into the world. Some of my favorite moments now are our baby-and-mommy walks in the park.

Motherhood has given me a fresh perspective on leadership, time management, and what truly matters. I also love exploring the natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest-whether it's scenic drives, hikes, or simply taking in the views with my growing family.

Are you enjoying this series and want to know more about life at GoDaddy? Check out our GoDaddy Life social pages! Follow us to meet our team, learn more about our culture (Teams, ERGs, Locations), careers, and so much more. You're more than just your day job, so come propel your career with us.



Facebook

Instagram

LinkedIn

Twitter

TikTok Career Page