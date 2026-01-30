EU Unemployment Rate Retreats To 6.2% In December 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Brussels: Eurostat, the European Statistical Office, announced today that the unemployment rate in the euro area declined in December 2025, falling to 6.2 percent of the total labor force, compared with 6.3 percent in the previous month.

Eurostat said that this rate also represents a slight decrease compared with the same period last year, when it likewise stood at 6.3 percent.

The unemployment rate across the European Union as a whole remained at 5.9 percent, very close to its historic low of 5.8 percent, and was unchanged from both the previous month and the same period last year.

Eurostat said that the number of unemployed people in the European Union reached 13.043 million in December, including 10.792 million in the euro area.

In France, the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 7.7 percent, a level that is still higher than that of two major neighbors, Germany at 3.8 percent and Italy at 5.6 percent.

Eurostat also noted that the lowest unemployment rate in the European Union was recorded in the Czech Republic at 3.1 percent, while the highest was in Finland at 10.2 percent.

As for youth unemployment (under the age of 25), it declined in the European Union by 0.2 percentage points to 14.7 percent, and in the euro area by 0.1 percentage point to 14.3 percent.