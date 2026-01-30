Sanctioning Iranian Government Officials For Suppression Of Peaceful Protest

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Today, the United States is imposing sanctions on Iranian officials responsible for the recent brutal crackdown on their own people. As the Iranian people protest 47 years of catastrophic economic mismanagement, the regime continues to choose funding terrorist militias abroad and its vast weapons programs over the basic needs of everyday Iranians. The people of Iran suffer from rising inflation, crumbling infrastructure, and shortages of water and electricity because the regime is squandering their wealth on its malign activities.

The United States supports the Iranian people in their protests against the corrupt and repressive regime in Tehran. We are designating six Iranian officials who oversee the Iranian security forces responsible for the violent crackdowns on protesters, as well as an Iranian investor who embezzled billions in funds from the Iranian people.

The United States will continue to implement National Security Presidential Memorandum 2, which directs the imposition of maximum pressure on the Iranian regime to deprive it of revenues that fund its destabilizing and malign activities.

Today's action is being taken pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13553, which authorizes sanctions on certain persons with respect to serious human rights abuses by the Government of Iran; E.O. 13224, a counterterrorism authority; and E.O. 13902, which targets Iran's financial, petroleum, and petrochemical sectors. For more information on today's action, please see the Department of the Treasury's press release.