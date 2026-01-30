Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. Stockholders Of The Upcoming Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

If you purchased or acquired Vistagen common stock between April 1, 2024 and December 16, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

What's Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (“Vistagen” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: VTGN) in the U.S. District Court, Northern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Vistagen common stock between April 1, 2024 and December 16, 2025, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until March 16, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Allegation Details:



According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning its Phase 3 PALISADE-3 trial study of fasedienol, an investigational pherine candidate in development for the acute treatment of social anxiety disorder.



On December 17, 2025, Vistagen issued a press release announcing that the PALISADE-3 Phase 3 study of intranasal fasedienol for the acute treatment of social anxiety disorder did not demonstrate a statistically significant improvement on the primary endpoint of change on the Subjective Units of Distress Scale. In pertinent part, defendants announced the trial did not achieve its primary endpoint and there was no treatment difference between fasedienol and placebo for the secondary endpoints.

Following this news, the price of Vistagen's common stock declined dramatically from a closing market of $4.36 per share on December 16, 2025 to $0.86 per share on December 17, 2025, a decline of more than 80%.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Vistagen shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



