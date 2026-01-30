Dr. Christina Rahm And Clayton Thomas Of The ROOT Brands Attend World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026 In Davos

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dr. Rahm and Clayton Thomas Join Global Innovators Shaping the Future of Health, Technology, and Human Potential

Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Christina Rahm, Chief Formulator and Lead Scientist of The ROOT Brands, and Clayton Thomas, CEO, were invited to attend the 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, under the theme "A Spirit of Dialogue."

Both leaders expressed excitement about the opportunity to participate and showcase The ROOT Brands, its innovative ecosystem, and their vision for the future of healthcare.

Joining more than 3,000 participants from over 130 countries, Dr. Christina Rahm and Clayton Thomas represented The ROOT Brands among global leaders from government, business, science, and civil society gathered to address critical global challenges, including geopolitical stability, economic resilience, technological innovation, artificial intelligence, energy transition, and the future of global cooperation.

In addition to the official program, Davos hosted a wide range of partner-led forums, private roundtables, and side events, providing a dynamic platform for thought leaders, innovators, and organizations to exchange ideas and build strategic relationships.

Leadership Perspectives: Dr. Christina Rahm & Clayton Thomas

Dr. Christina Rahm, Chief Formulator and Lead Scientist of The ROOT Brands, shared her scientific perspective and purpose-driven approach:

"My focus has always been on reducing the burden on the body and giving people what they need to adapt, repair, and thrive. Wellness begins at the cellular level, and when you support biology instead of fighting it, you unlock clarity, performance, and long-term vitality."

She also emphasized the values she hopes to be known for beyond the work itself:

"I want to be remembered for honestly loving people, regardless of their religion, beliefs, or politics. How we make people feel is what truly lasts."

Clayton Thomas, CEO of The ROOT Brands, emphasized the accelerating global shift toward technology-driven systems and the importance of strengthening human biology in response:

"We are standing at a crossroads. You will be biologically strong or technologically controlled."

Together, they delivered a message centered on strengthening human potential - physically, mentally, and biologically - through science, nature, and innovation.

Further updates regarding participation, key discussions, and outcomes from the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026 will be shared as additional information becomes available.

About the World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum is an international organization for public-private cooperation, engaging leaders from business, government, academia, and civil society to shape global, regional, and industry agendas.

The ROOT Brands was founded with a mission to address wellness at its source - the "root" cause of health challenges. Created by scientific formulator and global researcher Dr. Christina Rahm, along with wellness innovator Clayton Thomas, ROOT develops solutions designed to help the body remove environmental toxins, support the gut-brain connection, and strengthen foundational biological systems.

ROOT's formulations combine advanced science, nature-based ingredients, and proprietary technologies to support clarity, performance, detoxification, and long-term wellbeing. With a focus on purity, transparency, and measurable outcomes, The ROOT Brands continues to expand globally, empowering individuals to take control of their health and live stronger, more resilient lives.

Award Given to Dr. Christina Rahm Dr Rahm and Clayton Thomas

