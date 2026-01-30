HEINEKEN Completes Acquisition Of FIFCO's Beverage And Retail Businesses

The closing of the landmark transaction reinforces HEINEKEN's strategic position in Central America and unlocks significant new growth opportunities.

Amsterdam, January 30 th , 2026, Heineken N.V. (HEINEKEN) today announced the completion of its acquisition of FIFCO's beverage and retail businesses, following the receipt of all regulatory and corporate approvals.

With immediate effect, HEINEKEN starts the integration process, which is expected to be completed in 2026. Rolando Carvajal, FIFCO's current CEO, will join HEINEKEN and continue to lead the operations, ensuring business continuity while driving growth.

HEINEKEN's CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board Dolf van den Brink, commented: "Today marks an exciting milestone as we officially welcome FIFCO's talented team and iconic brands into the HEINEKEN family, strengthening our leading position in the attractive and growing Central American region. We know the FIFCO business and culture intimately through our long-standing partnership which will support a fast and smooth integration.”

The addition of FIFCO's beverage and retail businesses further advances HEINEKEN's EverGreen 2030 strategy, driving premiumisation, innovation, and superior growth across the attractive markets in Central America. HEINEKEN is committed to unlock revenue and cost synergies across commercial execution, logistics, and brewery operations. Further value will be created through the addition of a diverse portfolio of beverage brands - including the iconic Imperial beer - and a well-established retail network.

The financial impact of the transaction is expected to be in accordance with the information shared in the press release of 22 September 2025. For additional information on the transaction, please refer to the presentation on the investors section of the HEINEKEN website.

***

About HEINEKEN

HEINEKEN is the world's pioneering beer company. We are the leading developer and marketer of premium and non-alcoholic beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, we have a portfolio of more than 340 international, regional, local, and specialty beers and ciders. With HEINEKEN's over 85,000 employees, we brew the joy of true togetherness to inspire a better world. Our dream is to shape the future of beer and beyond to win the hearts of consumers. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution, and focused cost management. Through "Brew a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We operate breweries, malteries, cider plants, and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Most recent information is available on our Company's website, and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

FIFCO is a Costa Rican company with over 117 years of trajectory in the beverage, food, retail, and hospitality sectors. With operations across Costa Rica, Central America, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, and the United States, FIFCO manages 5 production plants and 13 distribution centers, and exports to more than 10 countries worldwide. Its dynamic portfolio includes iconic brands such as Imperial, Pilsen, Bavaria, Adán y Eva, and Tropical, and it proudly partners with global leaders like PepsiCo, Diageo, Concha y Toro and Marriott. FIFCO is recognised for its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and excellence, and leads the region with a world-class ESG model - being water positive, carbon positive, and zero waste.

Media Contact

Marlie Paauw

Global Media Lead

E-mail: ...

Tel: +31-20-5239355

Investor Inquiries

Tristan van Strien

Global Director of Investor Relations

Lennart Scholtus

Investor Relations Manager

E-mail: ...

Tel: +31-20-5239590

Market Abuse Regulation

This press release contains price-sensitive information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions with regard to the financial position and results of HEINEKEN's activities, anticipated developments and other factors. All statements other than statements of historical facts are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, statements and information in HEINEKEN's non-financial reporting, such as HEINEKEN's emission reduction and other climate change related matters (including actions, potential impacts and risks associated therewith). These forward-looking statements are identified by use of terms and phrases such as“aim”,“ambition”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“could”,“estimate”,“expect”,“goals”,“intend”,“may”,“milestones”,“objectives”,“outlook”,“plan”,“probably”,“project”,“risks”,“schedule”,“seek”,“should”,“target”,“will” and similar terms and phrases. These forward-looking statements, while based on management's current expectations and assumptions, are not guarantees of future performance since they are subject to numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may change over time, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond HEINEKEN's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as but not limited to future market and economic conditions, the behaviour of other market participants, changes in consumer preferences, the ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and achieve anticipated synergies, costs of raw materials and other goods and services, interest-rate and exchange-rate fluctuations, changes in tax rates, changes in law, environmental and physical risks, change in pension costs, the actions of government regulators and weather conditions. These and other risk factors are detailed in HEINEKEN's publicly filed annual reports. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only of the date of this press release. HEINEKEN assumes no duty to and does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Market share estimates contained in this press release are based on external sources, such as specialised research institutes, in combination with management estimates. HEINEKEN undertakes no responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such external sources.

Attachments



It's Official!

Shaping what's next Press Release_HEINEKEN completes acquisition of FIFCO's beverage and retail businesses