Associa Celebrates Long-Time Employee's 40 Years Of Service At Central New Jersey Branch

Fairfield, N.J., Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry's largest residential community management company, is honored to celebrate the monumental milestone of Erma Esposito reaching 40 years of continuous service at its Associa Community Management Corporation of New Jerse branch.

Esposito, a customer service representative, has been a steady, positive presence in the office for over four decades. Known for greeting residents and teammates at the front door with a warm smile, Esposito sets a welcoming tone for the branch.

“Reaching forty years of service is remarkable in its own right, but doing so while still actively contributing at 86 years old is truly extraordinary,” said Jackie Thermidor, CMCA, AMS, PCAM, Branch President.“Erma embodies the dedication and loyalty that defines Associa's culture of care. Her kindness and consistency make an everyday interaction feel special, and that spirit elevates the experience for everyone who walks through our doors.”

Esposito often serves as the first face people see when they arrive at the local office. Her warm hospitality, attention to detail and long-standing service to the community association industry have made her a dependable resource and anchor for the team. Over the last four decades, Esposito has supported countless community associations, residents and colleagues with meticulous care.

“Our culture is stronger because of people like Erma,” Thermidor added.“We are honored to celebrate this milestone and share her story as an inspiration across our organization and the communities we serve.”

