Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Hubbell Incorporated Reports Regular Quarterly Dividend


2026-01-30 12:01:35
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shelton, CT, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.42 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on March 16, 2026 to shareholders of record on February 27, 2026.

Hubbell Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of utility and electrical solutions enabling customers to operate critical infrastructure reliably and efficiently. With 2024 revenues of $5.6 billion, Hubbell solutions electrify economies and energize communities. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

Contact: Dan Innamorato
Hubbell Incorporated
40 Waterview Drive
P.O Box 1000
Shelton, CT 06484


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

