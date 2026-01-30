TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

30 JANUARY 2026

In conformity with DTR 5.6.1R, the Company announces that, as at 30 January 2026, it has 45,700,720 FWT Shares and 34,046,589 non-voting Deferred Convertible Preference Shares in issue.

There are no shares held in Treasury.

Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company is 45,700,720. This figure may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

