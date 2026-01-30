Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Proven Growth And Income VCT Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding


2026-01-30 11:16:18
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc

Director/PDMR Shareholding

30 January 2026


ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (the“Company”) hereby announces that on 30 January 2026, certain directors, and their closely associated persons, purchased ordinary shares of 1.6187 pence each in the Company. This notification relates to transactions notified in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, further details of which are set out below.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Natasha Isobel Christie-Miller

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc

b)

LEI

213800K1RM776QM8XG84

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1.6187 pence each

GB00B5B7YS03

b)

Nature of the transaction

Issue of shares pursuant to the Company's dividend reinvestment scheme.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.4775 4,199

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total
£0.4775 4,199 £2,005.03

e)

Date of the transaction

30 January 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

London

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Anna Rinse Kuriakose

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc

b)

LEI

213800K1RM776QM8XG84

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1.6187 pence each

GB00B5B7YS03

b)

Nature of the transaction

Issue of shares pursuant to the Company's dividend reinvestment scheme.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.4775 1,418

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total
£0.4775 1,418 £677.10

e)

Date of the transaction

30 January 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

London

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Roderick Wallace Christie-Miller

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Spouse of Natasha Isobel Christie-Miller, Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc

b)

LEI

213800K1RM776QM8XG84

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1.6187 pence each

GB00B5B7YS03

b)

Nature of the transaction

Issue of shares pursuant to the Company's dividend reinvestment scheme.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.4775 833

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total
£0.4775 833 £397.76

e)

Date of the transaction

30 January 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

London

Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820

-End-






GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

