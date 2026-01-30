Award-Winning HR Software Hibob Ranked #25 On Accadian Ventures' Future Of Work 100 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition highlights how HiBob's HR software for medium-sized business is transforming how fast-growing teams work

New York, New York, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HiBob, the company behind Bob, the modern people management platform and award-winning HR software, has been named #25 on Accadian Ventures' 2025 Future of Work 100, a highly regarded list recognising the private companies transforming how we work, collaborate, and build the future.

Curated annually by Accadian Ventures, the Future of Work 100 highlights 100 venture-backed companies creating enduring value across the WorkTech ecosystem. The 2025 cohort represents businesses with an average valuation of $2.3 billion and median funding of $192 million, spanning operations, people, productivity, development, and wellbeing.

HiBob was recognised for redefining people management for modern, fast-growing organisations. Its platform combines enterprise-grade HR capabilities with a consumer-style experience that's simple, intuitive, and widely loved by users - a rare balance that has influenced expectations across the category.

As AI reshapes how organisations operate, Bob helps businesses bring clarity to complexity by connecting people data, decision-making, and employee experience in one place. This approach has enabled thousands of global companies to scale with confidence, while keeping people at the centre of how work gets done.

HiBob appears alongside some of the most influential companies in the Future of Work ecosystem, spanning operations, people, productivity, and skills - reinforcing its position as a leader in the next generation of people technology.

This announcement comes amid continued national recognition for HiBob which was named Best HR Software for Medium-sized Businesses in 2026 by HackerNoon, Growth Folks, and HR.

Ronni Zehavi, CEO and Co-Founder at HiBob, said:

“The Accadian Ventures Future of Work 100 recognises the companies shaping how work actually evolves. Being included reflects our focus on helping organisations navigate the real impact of AI not as a standalone tool, but as something that needs to be embedded into everyday people decisions. As AI changes how work is done, this recognition reinforces the importance of building platforms that bring clarity, trust, and intelligence to the way businesses manage their people.”

The Future of Work 100 is built using a proprietary dataset that combines public disclosures with private market intelligence, assessing companies on product innovation, market position, growth trajectory, and long-term impact.

About HiBob

HiBob is leading the way in HR innovation with its award-winning HCM platform, Bob-an AI-powered, modular solution that transforms how modern businesses manage their people. Built for today's distributed, fast-moving workforces, Bob enables companies to streamline HR, payroll, and finance operations through integrated capabilities that are both powerful and easy to use.

Designed to meet the needs of growing multinational businesses, Bob helps accelerate hiring, improve retention, upskill talent, and elevate the overall employee experience. Its flexible architecture and robust analytics support agility and insight at scale, while its consumer-grade interface encourages everyday engagement and community building.

More than 4,400 global companies-including Uala, DWF, Fiverr, The&Partnership, and VaynerMedia-rely on Bob to align HR with business goals. They value its configurability, ease of use, and the ability to tailor workflows and tools to meet specific organizational needs.

