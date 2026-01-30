Western Specialty Contractors Promotes Hafid Cristobal To Manager Of Its Chicago Facades Branch

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Western Specialty Contractors is proud to announce the promotion of Hafid Cristobal to Manager of its Chicago Facades branch, effective January 1, 2026. Hafid previously served as Assistant Branch Manager from June to December of 2025.

As Branch Manager, Hafid is responsible for managing the branch's marketing, sales, and estimating efforts; overseeing daily operations and administrative functions, ensuring the safety of all branch employees, and maintaining productivity across office staff and field crews. His responsibilities also include managing the branch budget, identifying market trends, ensuring quality control, and building and maintaining strong customer relationships to support long-term profitability.

Hafid joined Western Specialty Contractors' Chicago Facades branch in September 2020 as a Senior Project Manager. In June 2025, he was promoted to Assistant Branch Manager, a role he held for six months before being named Branch Manager. During his more than five years with Western, Hafid has played a key role in the successful execution of several high-profile façade restoration projects throughout the Midwest.

Notable projects Hafid has contributed to include the $6.2 million curtain wall restoration at Accenture Tower (500 W. Madison) in Chicago; multiple restoration projects at Kellogg's Headquarters in Battle Creek, Michigan, totaling more than $6 million; a $4.9 million limestone façade restoration at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Chicago; exterior façade restoration at 600 N. Lake Shore Drive in Chicago; and AVB and sealant restoration at Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, Illinois.

“Hafid's extensive façade restoration knowledge and experience, attention to detail, continuous focus on building customer relationships, and leadership will make his transition into his new role seamless,” said Steve Genovese, Midwest Region 5 Manager.

“I'm honored and excited to step into this role to begin this next chapter and grateful for the opportunity to lead and grow with such a strong team,” said Hafid Cristobal.“I am looking forward to the future ahead.”

Hafid is a member of the International Institute of Building Enclosure Consultants (IIBEC). He holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Colorado in Boulder.